Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police
UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
State of Emergency begins in Buffalo Friday morning
Buffalo's City Hall will be closed on Friday.
Buffalo police searching for missing woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Annette Foster was last seen in the 200 block of Roslyn Street in the city of Buffalo. She is described as a black female wearing black pants, black boots and a beige sweater/jacket. Anyone with information on […]
Vehicle Restrictions Placed On I-90 In WNY
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A tandem and empty truck-trailer ban takes effect Friday on Interstate-90 in Western New York. The New York State Thruway issued the restriction due to forecasted high winds in our region. Taking effect at 6 a.m. Friday, the ban impacts vehicles on I-90...
Buffalo Police: 79-year-old man located, is safe
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have located a missing vulnerable adult, 79-year-old A.J. Briggs. "Mr. Briggs has been located safely. Thank you to those who shared the post," police posted on social media shortly past 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police described Briggs, who is Black, as 5 feet,...
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022
Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
City of Buffalo suing gun industry members
Among those named in the lawsuit are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.
Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo. The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July...
Buffalo Blizzard Memory: National Guard In The Streets [VIDEO]
The Buffalo and Western New York area is under a BLIZZARD WARNING. The snow and the wind are about to make travel impossible and is not recommended from Friday to Sunday. The biggest issue will be the blowing and drifting snow. Things are about to get wild as we will see the pressure drop dramatically and take the temperature with it. From the 50's to the teens in a matter of minutes! The weather term, Bomb Cyclone, it what we are officially going to see here in the Buffalo area.
Buffalo man charged in Eden pipe bomb incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb and rocks at homes in the Town of Eden. Adam A. Jones, 40, was arraigned last week on several charges including, three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and one count of Placing a False Bomb or Hazardous Substance in the Second Degree.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection to an assault in October 2021.
Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun
BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
