The Buffalo and Western New York area is under a BLIZZARD WARNING. The snow and the wind are about to make travel impossible and is not recommended from Friday to Sunday. The biggest issue will be the blowing and drifting snow. Things are about to get wild as we will see the pressure drop dramatically and take the temperature with it. From the 50's to the teens in a matter of minutes! The weather term, Bomb Cyclone, it what we are officially going to see here in the Buffalo area.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO