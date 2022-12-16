ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ Controversy

By Preezy Brown
 6 days ago

Snoop Dogg and Master P have unveiled the new name of their cereal brand after being forced to nix its previous name, ‘Snoop Loopz,’ earlier this month. The legendary rapper and CEO appeared alongside each other to announce the rebrand, revealing that the cereal will now be called ‘Snoop Cereal’ moving forward.

In a video uploaded on the No Limit Forever YouTube channel, Tha Doggfather and The Ice Cream Man can be seen inside of a kitchen, sitting at a table with three bowls and three packages of cereal on top of it. Wearing hoodies bearing the name ‘Snoop Cereal’ in shiny lettering and images of the brand’s cereal boxes, the pair begin by touching on having to switch gears despite Snoop Loopz’s popularity .

“I just wanna say salute to all the fans out there,” Master P told the camera. “I know everybody have been saying Snoop Loopz, they thought it was over. The fans, the customers said they was with us to the end.”

The New Orleans native continued, adding that Snoop Cereal will be available on WIC, the nation’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. “We’re taking this to WIC and [everything] ’cause we’re two WIC kids, grew up in the ghetto,” he says. “And now coming from WIC to owning our own company is crazy. Y’all can do it, too.” The cultural icons then proceeded to taste-test each cereal, munching along as they described the taste and texture with each bite.

Snoop Cereal will come in three flavors: Frosted Drizzlers, Fruity Hoopz with marshmallows, and Cinnamon Toasteez. According to P, the cereal will be available for purchase nationally by June 2023. The serial entrepreneur also shared that Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods had partnered with Post, the brand behind products such as Fruity Pebbles, Golden Crisp, Honey Bunches of Oats, Waffle Crisp, and more.

“Thanks to Post for looking at diversity,” P added. “We own this company. No, it’s not just us putting our name on this. We’re going to pass this down from generation to generation. We talking about generational wealth.”

Earlier in December, Snoop and Master P announced that they were being forced to change the name of Snoop Loopz, although they never specified where the resistance or legal action prompting the switch came from. Many speculated that Kellogg’s, which owns the trademark to the name Fruit Loops, was behind the change.

However, the former musical collaborators were undeterred, vowing to continue to fight for ownership while imparting financial wisdom onto the next generation.

“We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry,” Snoop wrote at the time. “We did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. Our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment.”

The rapper continued, adding, “Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth.”

Check out Snoop Doog’s Instagram post of him and Master P discussing the Snoop Loopz name-change below.

