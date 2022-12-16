ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Early Cézanne Still Life in Cincinnati May Contain Hidden Portrait

By Daniel Cassady
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYS9U_0jlOBfLN00

A Cincinnati Art Museum Chief Conservator has discovered what could be a self-portrait by a young Paul Cézanne beneath a moody still life painted when the artist was about 26 years old.

Serena Urry was in the middle of a routine examination Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs (1865) to see if the work needed cleaning when she discovered small cracks under which shone a bright white paint that clearly wasn’t part of the still life, according to a release from the Museum .

On a hunch, she had the painting X-rayed. The resulting digital images revealed a “well-defined portrait” hidden beneath the still life with features that suggest the subject of the newly discovered work may have been Cézanne himself.


X-ray mosaic of Still Life with Bread and Eggs , May 24, 2022.

“I think everyone’s opinion is that it’s a self-portrait … He’s posed in the way a self-portrait would be: in other words, he’s looking at us, but his body is turned,” Urry told CNN . “If it were a portrait of someone other than himself, it would probably be full frontal,” she added.

When Still Life with Bread and Eggs was painted, Cézanne was still under the spell of Realists like Gustave Courbet and Spanish Baroque paintings. But in a few years, he would be showing in the first Impressionist exhibitions in the 1870s, and would later develop his singular style that paved the way for Modern Art.

“We want to follow up in the coming months and years by conducting more imaging and analysis of the painting and research into the portrait’s subject, ideally in partnership with an institution well-equipped for technical study and with leading Cézanne scholars,” said Peter Jonathan Bell, PhD, Curator of European Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

According to the museum Still Life with Bread and Eggs was acquired in 1955, a gift from the philanthropist and collector Mary E. Johnson, and is one of two Cézannes in their collection. Until now, “we went from having two Cézannes to three with this discovery,” said Urry.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin has moved several of his most high-profile artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, where he is a trustee, to the Norton, an art museum in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several artworks from Griffin’s $1 billion collection—Mark Rothko’s No. 2 (Blue, Red and Green) (Yellow, Red, Blue on Blue), 1953, Roy Lichtenstein masterwork, Ohhh…Alright… (1964), an untitled Robert Ryman, Willem de Kooning’s abstract masterpiece Interchange, and Jackson Pollock’s Number 17A—are currently on display in the museum named after 20th-century steel magnate Ralph Hubbard Norton. “The Norton is one of our country’s most significant and beautiful museums,” Griffin told Vanity Fair,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ARTnews

London Police Barge Into Gallery After Provocative Sculpture Is Mistaken for Person in Need of Help

A pair of bemused officers forced their way into a London gallery on Sunday, reportedly under the misconception that a sculpture of slouched-over woman was a real person in need of help. Artnet News first reported news of the incident at Laz Emporium, which involved taking a locked door off its hinges in order to see to what ended up being a sculpture by the American artist Mark Jenkins. The sculpture, Kristina (2022), shows a life-sized woman with long, blonde hair and a yellow hood who appears to be unconscious, her head buried in a bowl of soup. The work was commissioned by Steve...
ARTnews

Artifacts from Met Trustee’s Collection Seized in New York

U.S. authorities have seized Greek and Roman antiquities from Shelby White, a New York philanthropist who sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The group of artifacts recovered as part of the seizure are estimated to be worth $20 million. The Art Newspaper first reported news of the seizure. More than 20 works of art were recovered from White’s residence. According to a statement from White’s representative, Fraser Seitel, she is cooperating with the probe and has agreed to repatriate the items to their originating countries, Italy and Turkey. White could not be reached for comment. The works include...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

$10 M. Gift for the Met, Whitney Maps Edward Hopper’s New York, and More: Morning Links for December 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM BULLETINS. Major museums in the United States made little headway in diversifying their collections between 2008 and 2020, according to a study by art journalists Julia Halperin and Charlotte Burns, the Art Newspaper reports. Robert Stein, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s deputy director, has been named chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. And the new restaurant at the National Gallery in London, Ochre, which was designed by the local firm Red Deer, is featured in Hospitality Design; its cocktail menu features drinks inspired by works by Seurat, Canaletto, and many more. THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Earlier this year, Ukrainian collectors Victor and Elena Pinchuk sold a Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (2006–13)—at Christie’s, raising some $11.5 million for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

National Gallery Slammed for Restoration of Piero della Francesca Nativity Scene

The National Gallery of London recently revealed the fruits of a three-year-long restoration of Piero della Francesca’s Nativity (1475). But the effort to fix areas of the badly damaged painting has received a less than enthusiastic response from some notable critics, who have claimed the restoration was botched. In a recent review, Jonathan Jones, a critic for The Guardian, went so far as to say that the National Gallery had “ruined Christmas” in their “clumsy and plodding, if not downright comical,” restoration. One thing is clear, however, and that is that the painting was in dire need of care. When the...
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
ARTnews

Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
ARTnews

Vatican to Return Parthenon Fragments, Stolen Green Vault Material Recovered, and More: Morning Links for December 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST PHILIP PEARLSTEIN, who forged a path for bracingly realistic figurative painting in the United States in the heyday of Abstract Expressionism, died on Saturday at the age of 98, Harrison Jacobs reports in ARTnews. Pearlstein was born in 1924 in Pittsburgh, and studied at what is now Carnegie Mellon University, with a three-year interruption when he was drafted during World War II. At the school, he struck up a friendship with Andy Warhol , and the two moved to New York after graduation. After experiments with Abstract Expressionism and depicting American symbols (like Superman), Pearlstein settled...
ARTnews

Collector Cliff Schorer Wants to Prove He Owns a Long-Lost Rembrandt Painting

Art collector and gallery owner Cliff Schorer might have a genuine painting from Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn that has been missing since 1935. If he is successful at proving its authenticity and consensus from Rembrandt experts, it could be worth $10 million or more. The Rembrandt head study, titled Bredius 262 and last seen in 1935, is of a distinctive older man’s face featuring a bulbous, red nose; a droopy eye; and a shaggy beard. Even Schorer initially thought it was a copy. But after Schorer purchased the small painting of the old man from a Maryland auction house last...
MARYLAND STATE
ARTnews

300-Year-Old Idols, Looted Over Ten Years Ago from an Indian Temple, Found in Collector’s Home

A special unit of the Sothern Indian state Tamil Nadu’s Police force dedicated to investigating stolen idols found three antique idols, each over 300-years-old, stolen from a temple in the state’s Ulundurpettai district more than ten years ago. According to a report by The Hindu, the art collector Shobha Durairajan, who bought the artifacts from Aparna Gallery came to the attention of the Idol Wing police after she registered them with the Archaeological Survey of India. While searching her home the officers found seven antique idols Durairajan had bought from the “master smuggler” known only as Deenadayalan who died earlier this month. Durairajan was only...
ARTnews

700-Year-Old Viking Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Norwegian Lake

During a government research mission researchers stumbled upon what they believe to be a 700-year-old shipwreck at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake, Mjøsa, reported Live Science. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment launched Mission Mjøsa after officials discovered unexploded bombs from World War II in the lake. They quickly drew up a plan to carefully map the lake bed to track the presence of these bombs and study their potential health effects on the water, as the lake provides 100,000 people with potable water. Though previous research missions have turned up 20 shipwrecks in this lake, this was the first time...
ARTnews

Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt

Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt.  The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
ARTnews

30,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Rock Art was Destroyed by Graffiti: a “Massive, Tragic Loss”

Vandals have destroyed an ancient Aboriginal artwork at a sacred cave in South Australia, reigniting frustration over the lack of protection at the heritage-listed site. Authorities have decried the destruction as a “massive, tragic loss” to artwork that was “unique in Australia”. Vandals broke into Koonalda Cave on Nullarbor Plain by digging under a steel gate and scrawled graffiti across the stone carvings, writing “don’t look now, but this is a death cave,” authorities said. An entire section of the structure was destroyed. “The vandals caused a huge amount of damage. The art is not recoverable,” Keryn Walshe, an archaeologist of ancient...
ARTnews

Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting

Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting.  The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

School of the Art Institute of Chicago Revokes Kanye West’s Honorary Degree

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago announced Thursday that it is rescinding an honorary degree it awarded to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West in 2015. “The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the institution said in a statement. “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.” Taking back the degree is the latest consequence that West has faced since making a series of antisemitic statements both on...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Armory Show Taps Eva Respini, Candice Hopkins, and Adrienne Edwards for 2023 Curatorial Programming

The Armory Show in New York has tapped three of today’s leading curators to organize various programming at its upcoming edition, set to take place in September 2023 at the Javits Center. Eva Respini, the deputy director for curatorial affairs and chief curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, will curate the Platform section for large-scale installations and site-specific works. Candice Hopkins, the director and chief curator of Forge Project in Upstate New York, will curate the Focus section for solo- and two-artist presentations. Adrienne Edwards, curator and director of curatorial affairs at the Whitney Museum in New York, will chair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Banksy Proffers Prints for Ukraine Aid, T-Rex Skull Sells for $6.1 M. at Sotheby’s, and More: Morning Links for December 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MONUMENTAL RULINGS. A federal judge rejected a bid to stop the removal of a monument depicting Confederate general A. P. Hill that stands in an intersection in Richmond, Virginia, clearing the way for it to be carted away this week, the Associated Press reports. All the other Confederate markers have been taken down in the city in recent years, but the presence of Hill’s remains beneath the statue had made it a thornier legal issue. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania court ruled that Philadelphia must remove a plywood box that it installed around a statue of Christopher Columbus in a city...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ARTnews

Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of Its Female Patrons and Collectors

In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
ARTnews

The Heirs of a Jewish Banker are Taking a Japanese Company to Court over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Van Gogh

The legal heirs of a German Jewish banker who was forced to sell his art collection to avoid persecution by the Nazis are suing a Japanese holding company to reclaim ownership of a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Three heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, based in New York and Germany, filed a lawsuit on December 13 in an Illinois district court against Sompo Holdings, an insurance company based in Japan, to dispute its legal title to the painting Sunflowers (1888). The claim states that Mendelssohn-Bartholdy was a “casualty” of Nazi-era policies and economic sanctions that forced him to sell his collection, which included...
ILLINOIS STATE
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy