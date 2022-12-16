ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
The Independent

Embattled GOP congressman-elect George Santos promises to address holes in resume next week

Coverage of the many apparent fictions spun by GOP congressman-elect George Santos reached Capitol Hill on Wednesday, when incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted his fellow New Yorker as a fraud at a press conference.Now, the embattled Mr Santos is promising to address the many issues surrounding statements he has made about his background, including his work history and education.“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned...
