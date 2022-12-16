Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: In memory of my friend Will Farris
Will Farris, 74, died a few days ago, after a lengthy illness and complicated medical procedures, in his home in Rush Creek Canyon, friends and his beloved cats at his bedside. He was best known locally as a freelance reporter/photographer for Plumas News, his beat Feather River Canyon, from the tunnels to the Greenville Y.
Plumas County News
Fish Bits: There are fish around the dam if you can get to them
Winter has arrived early in Plumas County. This weekend’s storm, while not the mega storm as predicted, did drop 2-plus feet of snow at lake level over the past four days. It will take a couple of days for locals to dig out and clear snow from roads, driveways, and boat ramps before fishing resumes on Almanor. While there is no precipitation in the 10-day forecast, it is going to be cold, with daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows will mark in the single digits. “Water temperature at the fish pens today was 39 degrees,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association.
Plumas County News
Almanor Foundation to aid in restoring the Chester Cemetery after Dixie Fire
Many locals experienced the horror as the Dixie Fire approached the outskirts of Chester in 2021. The community was thankful that the town was saved but it was not completely spared. The communities beloved cemetery met Dixie’s path of destruction. Lost was the caretaker’s building and over 40 trees that surrounded the cemetery, which is part of the splendor of this small yet cherished place in Chester.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: What’s under the Christmas tree for county employees?
Editor’s Note: Ava Hagwood spoke this morning during the public comment portion of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Dec. 20 meeting — just as she has for each of the meetings during the past three months. Ava has been a consistent advocate for her coworkers and all county employees as they seek better compensation. With her permission, Plumas News is reprinting the text of those remarks — particularly struck by comments regarding seeking outside help for the county budget, and the poignant conclusion regarding the challenges faced by county employees this Christmas.
Plumas County News
Special meeting of the CPUD board Dec. 20
Objection Period Claremont Forest Resiliency Project USDA Forest Service, Plumas National Forest Mt. Hough Ranger District, Plumas County, California The…. WE NEED YOUR INPUT! Help us make Plumas Transit Systems be the best it can be! The Plumas County Transportation…. NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Pedro Benuto Cardenas,...
Plumas County News
Portola resident concerned about FedEx deliveries
A Plumas News reader in the Portola area alerted us to several issues regarding FedEx deliveries. The reader said that numerous packages have gone missing, while others have been left at the Dollar General store in Portola without notifications. Other packages have been dropped in the snow at the end of driveways or delivered to the wrong address. As an example, the reader said that healthcare supplies had been delivered to an address that was nowhere near their own and didn’t know about it until a neighbor called.
Plumas County News
James “Jim” Russell Erle
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, James “Jim” Russell Erle of Calpine, CA, passed away at the age of 78 on November 26, 2022, at home with loved ones. Born and raised in New Jersey, Jim took to the seas as a young man serving in the US Navy’s engine room on the destroyer USS Epperson, a job he said he loved. After serving in the Navy, Jim moved to California. And although he lived in various states over the years, he called California home for most of his life. He took up residence across the state including the coast where he would free dive for abalone, the San Joaquin Valley where he taught his kids to love and raise animals, and finally the Sierra Nevada mountains; a place he loved. While living in all these locales, Jim owned and operated semi-trucks, hauling various cargo intrastate and interstate. After settling in the Sierras in the late 1980s, Jim worked winters for CalTrans plowing snow. After selling his last truck in 2003, Jim worked full-time for CalTrans, retiring in 2017 as Supervisor of CalTrans Maintenance Station in Sierraville.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Wait until next year to ask for pay increases
Ava Hagwood, I hear you! I was once a member of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, representing Greenville and Indian Valley. I believe I was the first woman to be directly elected to that position, not appointed; and just the second to even be there; 1970’s. My hometown for 70+ years, was Greenville and Indian Valley. Just two years after having been elected to the Board of Supervisors, however, I resigned and was elected back to the school board; I wanted to help make Feather River College a reality. It happened, but it took a lot of dedicated people to dig in get the job done. I’ve never regretted that decision.
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
CBS News
4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
