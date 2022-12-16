Fantasy Football's Biggest Risks to Start in the Playoffs

A look at the top fantasy football playoff risks going into Week 14 of the NFL season.

The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. If you are currently reading this, congratulations! You more than likely made your league's playoff. It was yet another grueling season full of injuries, quarterback changes and more. Unfortunately, there is more of that coming come playoff time as well.

Here are the top risks in fantasy football starting lineups in Week 15 of the NFL season.

#1 Risk to Start

Running Back - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Since Week 9, Alvin Kamara has only surpassed 10 PPR points just once. A player that many spent a first or second round pick on, AK has not been featured in the New Orleans offense as much as many hoped.

Kamara's lack of usage not only reflects in his touches and yards per game, but also in his touchdown numbers. The five-time Pro-Bowl selection has just three touchdowns on the season. All of which came in the same game, back in Week 8 against the Raiders.

The New Orleans offense has struggled throughout 2022. Headed into the final month of the season, it does not look to be getting much better. Playing a first-round pick is a must in the playoffs, but Kamara is the biggest risk to start in Week 15.

#2 Risk to Start

Wide Receiver - Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans continues to find his name among the best wide-outs in the NFL. A multiple time Pro Bowl selection, Evans is the Bucs best target when healthy. However, the Buccaneers offense has not found a groove this season and Evans is seeing an unusually tough stretch as a result.

Over Tampa Bay's past five contests, Evans has eclipsed 10 PPR fantasy points just one time. Despite the lack of production, Evans has still received 9+ targets in multiple contests.

With the Bucs offense slipping and Tom Brady posting average numbers behind a battered offensive line, Evans is a risky play this week and throughout the playoffs. Thus, landing in the number two spot on my list.

#3 Risk to Start

Quarterback - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the first eleven games of the 2022 NFL season, Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut against his former team back in Week 13. The former first-round selection has yet to find a rhythm with his new teammates and has thrown two interceptions in two games.

Watson, who finished as a top-five fantasy quarterback in every season between 2018-2020 is averaging just over 10 points per week and faces a strong Baltimore defense in Week 15. I still believe Watson could serve as the steal of the 2022 fantasy season but until he proves to be Pro-Bowl level again, starting him is a risk.

