Warren, OH

Another successful year for Warren Family Mission’s toy distribution

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
 6 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,000 children will have presents to open on Christmas thanks to the Warren Family Mission’s annual toy distribution.

On Friday, 15 families every 15 minutes went through the aisles of toys picking out gifts for their children. In total, about 400 families signed up.

Holiday shop provides Christmas spirit to vulnerable kids

The Warren Family Mission received more than $30,000 in donations, specifically for toys. It allowed volunteers to buy items to fill in the gaps.

About 115 volunteers helped organizers prepare for Friday’s distribution, with another 35 volunteers helping during the distribution.

Each child will receive a large toy, two medium gifts and five stocking stuffers or a board game or book.

“I just look at every single gift here and it represents a person giving and a person receiving. So for me, that’s very impactful to be able to see just the generosity and just to know that every toy is gonna be of good use to families that need it,” said Dominic Mararri with the Warren Family Mission.

Toys left over will be wrapped and given to children at the Mission’s annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 23.

WKBN

WKBN

