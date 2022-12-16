Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
joins Cookeville Regional staff
Cookeville – Dr. Heather Taillac’s venture into orthopedics took several twists and turns, with her inevitably ending up back a few hours from home. Taillac is the newest member of the orthopedic team, specializing in upper extremities and hands. “I enjoy helping people getting back to what they...
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineers build wheelchair-accessible sink for local child
Helping hand – Jessie Gray and Wyatt Been make last minute adjustments to the sink. The result was a system that worked on pumps and two jugs of water. Cookeville – At the end of this past fall semester, students from Tennessee Tech University’s class, Tech Engineering for Kids (TEK), pulled up to nine-year-old Hayden Gribble’s school in Sparta to hand-deliver their final project, a fully functioning sink that is just her size and accessible from her wheelchair.
ucbjournal.com
Opportunities, perseverance combine for Hernandez at Fall Commencement
Even though Guadalupe Hernandez never saw herself going to college, she thought there might be something interesting to learn. Cookeville – For many adults, going to college can be an intimidating experience. Their younger classmates don’t always get their pop culture references, not to mention the struggles of balancing parenting, work life and classwork. But for Tennessee Tech University graduate Guadalupe Hernandez this was just the change she needed.
ucbjournal.com
Tech receives grant to help high school students learn about botany
“Learning modules will give the high school students an entrance to the specific language of botany”. Cookeville – Educators at Tennessee Tech University have received the Institute of Museum and Library Services Grant for Tech’s Hollister Herbarium and are utilizing it to develop community outreach and botany education in high schools in Putnam and surrounding counties.
ucbjournal.com
Raymond James partners with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas cheer
Toys for Tots & Teens is a local program to bless families in need. Cookeville – Matt Brown’s team at Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) off North Washington Avenue in Cookeville is partnering with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas Cheer. They donated over $700 of toys and gifts to the store at Cookeville Life Church.
ucbjournal.com
Warren County to receive economic development grant
Grants total more than $3 million, program helps communities prepare industrial sites for business investment. Nashville – The Industrial Development Board of McMinnville-Warren County has received a site development grant of $29,640 for the Elam Industrial Site. The grant is to be used for de diligence studies. The grant is one of 10 announced by Governor Bill Lee totaling approximately $3.1 million across the state.
murfreesboro.com
Matt Jarratt Named New I.T. Director for City of Murfreesboro
City Manager Craig Tindall has named Matt Jarratt as the new Information Technology director for the City of Murfreesboro. City managers introduced Jarratt, who has worked in the City’s I.T. Department since 2008, as the new director Dec. 6, 2022. “Matt Jarratt has demonstrated both the technological skills and...
crossvillenews1st.com
RESIDENTS WARNED OF ASBESTOS IN DRINKING WATER, WESTERN CUMBERLAND CO
Customers of West Cumberland Utility District received a notification recently of asbestos detected in their water supply. This has alarmed several residents so we called the District to ask about the letter. CNF was told they are required to test the water supply once every nine years. When they did...
ucbjournal.com
The Property Company officially opens
Pictured above: Trace Jenkins, Dana Stamps Dillon and Judd-Christian Dyle. Real Estate company focuses on sales and development. Cookeville – Residential real estate sales and development company The Property Company (TPC) recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. TPC specialize in...
ucbjournal.com
MCCX Delivers 2,000 Angel Tree Gifts
Complex adopted 326 children and provided them with seven to eight presents each. Wartburg – This holiday season, the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) is helping to ensure that no child in the county goes without a present. MCCX staff delivered over 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s Central Office this week – all for children enrolled in the county’s Angel Tree program.
wymt.com
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
tn.gov
Murfreesboro Guardsman Graduates from U.S. Army Ranger School
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. William Lukens, a student at Middle Tennessee State University and squad leader in the Tennessee National Guard, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga, Dec. 9. As one of the toughest military training courses in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ranger School...
WSMV
Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
ucbjournal.com
Agave’s Restaurant set to open in Jan.
Jackson County – The new location for Agave’s Mexican restaurant in Lafayette plans to open in January, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. An official opening is set for either Jan. 15 or Jan. 25. According to sources, the restaurant is waiting for certain parts before it can open.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
