ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucbjournal.com

joins Cookeville Regional staff

Cookeville – Dr. Heather Taillac’s venture into orthopedics took several twists and turns, with her inevitably ending up back a few hours from home. Taillac is the newest member of the orthopedic team, specializing in upper extremities and hands. “I enjoy helping people getting back to what they...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tech engineers build wheelchair-accessible sink for local child

Helping hand – Jessie Gray and Wyatt Been make last minute adjustments to the sink. The result was a system that worked on pumps and two jugs of water. Cookeville – At the end of this past fall semester, students from Tennessee Tech University’s class, Tech Engineering for Kids (TEK), pulled up to nine-year-old Hayden Gribble’s school in Sparta to hand-deliver their final project, a fully functioning sink that is just her size and accessible from her wheelchair.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Opportunities, perseverance combine for Hernandez at Fall Commencement

Even though Guadalupe Hernandez never saw herself going to college, she thought there might be something interesting to learn. Cookeville – For many adults, going to college can be an intimidating experience. Their younger classmates don’t always get their pop culture references, not to mention the struggles of balancing parenting, work life and classwork. But for Tennessee Tech University graduate Guadalupe Hernandez this was just the change she needed.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tech receives grant to help high school students learn about botany

“Learning modules will give the high school students an entrance to the specific language of botany”. Cookeville – Educators at Tennessee Tech University have received the Institute of Museum and Library Services Grant for Tech’s Hollister Herbarium and are utilizing it to develop community outreach and botany education in high schools in Putnam and surrounding counties.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Raymond James partners with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas cheer

Toys for Tots & Teens is a local program to bless families in need. Cookeville – Matt Brown’s team at Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) off North Washington Avenue in Cookeville is partnering with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas Cheer. They donated over $700 of toys and gifts to the store at Cookeville Life Church.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Warren County to receive economic development grant

Grants total more than $3 million, program helps communities prepare industrial sites for business investment. Nashville – The Industrial Development Board of McMinnville-Warren County has received a site development grant of $29,640 for the Elam Industrial Site. The grant is to be used for de diligence studies. The grant is one of 10 announced by Governor Bill Lee totaling approximately $3.1 million across the state.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Matt Jarratt Named New I.T. Director for City of Murfreesboro

City Manager Craig Tindall has named Matt Jarratt as the new Information Technology director for the City of Murfreesboro. City managers introduced Jarratt, who has worked in the City’s I.T. Department since 2008, as the new director Dec. 6, 2022. “Matt Jarratt has demonstrated both the technological skills and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

The Property Company officially opens

Pictured above: Trace Jenkins, Dana Stamps Dillon and Judd-Christian Dyle. Real Estate company focuses on sales and development. Cookeville – Residential real estate sales and development company The Property Company (TPC) recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. TPC specialize in...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

MCCX Delivers 2,000 Angel Tree Gifts

Complex adopted 326 children and provided them with seven to eight presents each. Wartburg – This holiday season, the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) is helping to ensure that no child in the county goes without a present. MCCX staff delivered over 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s Central Office this week – all for children enrolled in the county’s Angel Tree program.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Murfreesboro Guardsman Graduates from U.S. Army Ranger School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. William Lukens, a student at Middle Tennessee State University and squad leader in the Tennessee National Guard, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga, Dec. 9. As one of the toughest military training courses in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ranger School...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Agave’s Restaurant set to open in Jan.

Jackson County – The new location for Agave’s Mexican restaurant in Lafayette plans to open in January, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. An official opening is set for either Jan. 15 or Jan. 25. According to sources, the restaurant is waiting for certain parts before it can open.
LAFAYETTE, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy