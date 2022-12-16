Read full article on original website
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care. Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator…
Pelosi urges Democrats to support massive spending bill: ‘Urgent and necessary’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is urging her troops to get behind a massive bill to fund the government through most of next year, touting new funding for Democratic priorities and citing an urgency to get the package to President Biden’s desk before a potential shutdown at week’s end. In a letter to fellow Democrats, the…
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Nixon's Watergate lawyer says Trump's 2024 bid is 'a defense of sorts' against Jan 6 indictment but it won't matter because the committee has an 'overwhelming case'
John Dean told CNN he expects charges to be brought against former President Trump because of the "overwhelming case" made by the Jan. 6 committee.
Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy
The January 6 committee's recommendation that former President Donald Trump face criminal charges raises the question of what the Justice Department will do and what the consequences of that decision may be, writes Jill Filipovic.
Joe Biden 'Annoyed' With Kamala Harris At Start Of Presidency, Book Says
The vice president was a source of frustration for Biden, according to Chris Whipple's "The Fight of His Life."
Tucker Carlson on 2024 presidential race: ‘I’m not endorsing anybody’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson lauded both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump during a speech on Saturday, but he declined to endorse a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. An attendee asked Carlson during his session at AmericaFest 2022, hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, whether he would support Trump…
After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
Things are going from bad to worse for former President Trump. And last week didn’t do him any favors. A major poll showed Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a wide margin in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with perhaps his most formidable potential primary opponent. And a self-described “major announcement” from Trump drew…
Donald Trump May Have Had 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' in Tax Write Offs
Trump may have received "tens of millions of dollars" in tax write offs according to Representative Lloyd Doggett.
McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate lawmakers failed to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package as negotiations stalled late Wednesday over a GOP amendment to maintain a Trump-era border policy that has barred entry migrants amid the pandemic.
Leahy: Too many in Washington ‘don’t care about the country’
Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said in an interview that too many politicians in Washington “don’t care” about the country, only about their “political ambitions.” In an interview with The Associated Press published Wednesday, Leahy said when he first joined the Senate in 1975, senators found ways to get things done regardless of differing views. …
Top Biden adviser: White House heads into new year with ‘strong jolt of momentum’
A top adviser to President Biden says the White House believes it is heading into the new year with the wind at its back thanks to several legislative successes and a strong midterm elections showing for Democrats. “As we come to the end of the Biden-Harris Administration’s second year in office, we see the President’s…
AZFamily
Arizona responds to Biden administration’s latest stance on Title 42
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to let the pandemic policy known as Title 42 expire after Christmas. They want the policy to remain in place until December 27 for operational reasons during the holiday weekend. Even with Title 42 still in place, Monte...
