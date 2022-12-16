Read full article on original website
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Various News: Match Change for WWE MSG Show, Updated AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Codes
– PWInsider has updated one of the featured matchups for next week’s WWE Live Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden. WWE is now locally advertising The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman as the main event for the show scheduled for December 26. Previously, the match was...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Kris Statlander on Injury Status: ‘No I Am Not Cleared Yet’
– Currently injured AEW star Kris Statlander commented on her status earlier today, via Twitter, noting she’s not cleared yet to return to the ring. She tweeted, “No I am not cleared yet. ‘AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update’ is the headline I’m expecting to see.”
AEW News: Rick Ross Lays Out Plans for the Mogul Affiliates, Unrestricted Best of 2022, Mike Mansury Chats With Renee Paquette
– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite segment, the group of Swerve Strickland, Rick Ross, and Parker Boudreaux discussed the attack on Keith Lee and the formation of the Mogul Affiliates:. – This week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast is a best of 2022 show:. It’s the best of AEW Unrestricted...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.22.22
-CHASE U IN THE HOUSE! Andre Chase is easily one of the best things about NXT Level UP. Chase gets an insert promo and drops a bleeped F Bomb as the production guy tries to wrap him early. No Thea Hail or Duke Hudson with Chase because Chase U is on winter break. Fair enough! Byron brings up these two were rivals in Carolina Indy scene. Some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and the crowd politely applauds. A series of armdrags from Cedric, but a third is avoided and Chase gets a roll-up for two. Shoulder block from Chase, but Cedric snaps off a head scissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Cedric. Byron mentions Cedric is on a six match winning streak against the NXT roster. Chase eats a back elbow, but blocks Cedric charge with a boot to the face. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Chase and he follows with The C-H-A-S-E-U Stomp which some in the crowd are hip top. Powerbomb from Chase gets two. He heads up, but Cedric avoids and connects with The Neuralizer and Brainbuster to get the win at 5:10.
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
WWE News: Priority Passes for 2023, Behind the Scenes of Jamie Noble’s Last Match
– WWE has priority passes available for Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39, and Elimination Chamber for 2023:. – WWE released a behind-the-scenes look at Jamie Noble’s last match. At WWE’s live event in his home state of West Virginia earlier this month, Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes against The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn in a winning effort.
Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Her WWE Tryout
Speaking recently on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan shared some details on how got her first tryout with WWE and joined the company. She stated the following (via Wrestling Inc):. “I was fortunate enough to meet this world-renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco. He...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
Gabe Sapolsky on the Importance of Wrestlers Needing to Make an Emotional Connection With Fans
– During a recent interview with Wrestling With Honor, ROH co-founder and WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky discussed his thoughts on wrestling in 2022 and beyond and the importance of wrestlers needing to make an emotional connection with the fans. Below are some highlights:. Gabe Sapolsky on how he...
Various News: Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens, WWE Celebrates The Season of Giving, Latest Battle of the Brands Video
– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega spoke about wrestling Kevin Owens on the independents and praised him. He wrote: “Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time.”
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 15 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a synopsis and preview video available for Episode 15:. EPISODE 15: “The Champ is Here!” – Last week we learned in an exclusive interview with David McLane that The Beast has thrown her crutches to the side – and that her ankle rehab is over! With the crutches pushed aside, The Beast will return to WOW in the coming weeks… or will she? Secret security footage is unveiled….it will shock you!
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Reportedly Hospitalized
Koko B. Ware is reportedly in the hospital. The Wrestling Collection, who represent the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Ware is hospitalized in Mississippi with “unspecified medical issues.”. Ware has had some medical issues in the past, such as undergoing knee replacement...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
