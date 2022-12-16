-CHASE U IN THE HOUSE! Andre Chase is easily one of the best things about NXT Level UP. Chase gets an insert promo and drops a bleeped F Bomb as the production guy tries to wrap him early. No Thea Hail or Duke Hudson with Chase because Chase U is on winter break. Fair enough! Byron brings up these two were rivals in Carolina Indy scene. Some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and the crowd politely applauds. A series of armdrags from Cedric, but a third is avoided and Chase gets a roll-up for two. Shoulder block from Chase, but Cedric snaps off a head scissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Cedric. Byron mentions Cedric is on a six match winning streak against the NXT roster. Chase eats a back elbow, but blocks Cedric charge with a boot to the face. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Chase and he follows with The C-H-A-S-E-U Stomp which some in the crowd are hip top. Powerbomb from Chase gets two. He heads up, but Cedric avoids and connects with The Neuralizer and Brainbuster to get the win at 5:10.

2 HOURS AGO