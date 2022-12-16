ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow claims House Award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — J.R. House is the third base coach with the Cincinnati Reds. The player who won the honor — premier high school quarterback in West Virginia — named for House also will take his talents to southwest Ohio. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a University of Dayton recruit, is the House Award winner as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lochow claimed the award for the second consecutive season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marshall easily moves past Glenville State, 99-73

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall more than capitalized on a 24-0 run that started late in the first half and extended until early in the second to race past Glenville State, 99-73, Monday night in front of 4,065 fans at Cam Henderson center. The Thundering Herd held a 41-38 lead...
GLENVILLE, WV
Two men in custody after robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Woman injured in St. Albans fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles arrested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles was arrested in Charleston Monday night. The U.S. Marshals Service and Kanawha Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members took Brandon Dixon, 25, into custody in the 5000 block of Venable Avenue, in the Kanawha City area of Charleston at around 6 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
60-year I-64 bridge to be lowered beginning Wednesday

NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors are scheduled to begin lowering the main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro to a barge on the Kanawha River Wednesday morning. The project is expected to take several hours, Nitro spokesman Joe Stevens told city council Tuesday night.
NITRO, WV
DOH contractor lowers middle span of busy I-64 bridge to awaiting barge below

NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors with the state Division of Highways successfully lowered a 250-foot section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro Wednesday onto a barge in the Kanawha River. The middle section of the bridge, weighing approximately 1,720,000 pounds, was slowly lowered to the...
NITRO, WV
Truck driver killed in Jackson County crash

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit. The truck was hauling concrete. Investigators said the driver lost control of...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Double fatal crash under investigation in Mingo County

MATEWAN, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Mingo County. Authorities said the wreck occurred on state Route 65 in Matewan. Sheriff’s deputies the man who died was in one vehicle, the 7-year-old in the second vehicle. There were also...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Man kills stepfather then himself in Lincoln County murder-suicide

RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

