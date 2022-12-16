HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — J.R. House is the third base coach with the Cincinnati Reds. The player who won the honor — premier high school quarterback in West Virginia — named for House also will take his talents to southwest Ohio. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a University of Dayton recruit, is the House Award winner as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lochow claimed the award for the second consecutive season.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO