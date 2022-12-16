Read full article on original website
Metro News
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow claims House Award
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — J.R. House is the third base coach with the Cincinnati Reds. The player who won the honor — premier high school quarterback in West Virginia — named for House also will take his talents to southwest Ohio. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a University of Dayton recruit, is the House Award winner as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lochow claimed the award for the second consecutive season.
Metro News
Eight additions highlight Marshall’s first day of early signing period
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football program followed up Monday’s win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win by adding to its future roster with a small recruiting class on the first day the early signing period. One of the eight signees in the early signing period already has...
Metro News
Marshall easily moves past Glenville State, 99-73
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall more than capitalized on a 24-0 run that started late in the first half and extended until early in the second to race past Glenville State, 99-73, Monday night in front of 4,065 fans at Cam Henderson center. The Thundering Herd held a 41-38 lead...
Metro News
Marshall builds big first-half lead, holds off UConn for 28-14 victory in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall opened a four-touchdown lead early in the third quarter, then survived a frantic comeback try by Connecticut to earn a 28-14 win Monday in the third Myrtle Beach Bowl at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. ESPN televised the game witnessed by a crowd of 12,023 and...
Metro News
Man to be extradited to California for attempted murder following arrest in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man arrested in Charleston for an attempted murder in Los Angeles will be extradited to California in the coming days. Brandon Dixon, 25, appeared virtually before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango Thursday morning for an extradition hearing. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak asked...
Metro News
Two men in custody after robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
Metro News
Woman injured in St. Albans fire
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Metro News
Justice issues state of emergency for all 55 counties as winter storm approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice upgraded his previous State of Preparedness to a State of Emergency for all 55 counties Thursday with what meteorologists call a significant winter storm churning toward the Mountain State. Justice also changed his previous decision to give state workers a half-day off on...
Metro News
Man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles arrested in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles was arrested in Charleston Monday night. The U.S. Marshals Service and Kanawha Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members took Brandon Dixon, 25, into custody in the 5000 block of Venable Avenue, in the Kanawha City area of Charleston at around 6 p.m.
Metro News
60-year I-64 bridge to be lowered beginning Wednesday
NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors are scheduled to begin lowering the main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro to a barge on the Kanawha River Wednesday morning. The project is expected to take several hours, Nitro spokesman Joe Stevens told city council Tuesday night.
Metro News
Natural Resources Police introduce new K-9 unit; Justice announces pay raises
CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The West Virginia Natural Resources Police unveiled their newest program in the final weeks of their 125th anniversary year Tuesday. The agency introduced six new K-9 officers and the NRPO’s assigned to handle each of them. There will be one dog stationed in each district of the state.
Metro News
DOH contractor lowers middle span of busy I-64 bridge to awaiting barge below
NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors with the state Division of Highways successfully lowered a 250-foot section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro Wednesday onto a barge in the Kanawha River. The middle section of the bridge, weighing approximately 1,720,000 pounds, was slowly lowered to the...
Metro News
Truck driver killed in Jackson County crash
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit. The truck was hauling concrete. Investigators said the driver lost control of...
Metro News
Double fatal crash under investigation in Mingo County
MATEWAN, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Mingo County. Authorities said the wreck occurred on state Route 65 in Matewan. Sheriff’s deputies the man who died was in one vehicle, the 7-year-old in the second vehicle. There were also...
Metro News
Man kills stepfather then himself in Lincoln County murder-suicide
RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
