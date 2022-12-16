Read full article on original website
Basis Multifamily Finance Closes Three Freddie Mac Loans for Texas Affordable Housing Refis Totaling $27.8 Million
Basis Multifamily Finance I, LLC (“BMF”), a subsidiary of Basis Investment Group, LLC, (Basis) a national commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform founded by CEO Tammy K. Jones, announced today that the platform closed three Freddie Mac conventional multifamily loans totaling $27.8M. The three individual financings provided by...
Town of Mount Pleasant adopts zoning Opening the way for long-planned North80 project
The Mount Pleasant Town Board has unanimously approved the zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center next to the Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, and near the expansive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals complex. The next step for the project, known as the North80, will be for the developer, Fareri...
