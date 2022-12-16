ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
Chicago Bar Transforms Into Hanukkah Hot Spot During The Holidays

As red and green illuminate America this holiday season, a blue-lit storefront in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood proudly stands out. During the rest of the year, the sports bar is called the Graystone Tavern. But for the fourth year in a row, it welcomes Jews and non-Jews alike to celebrate all things Hanukkah for more than a month as a pop-up bar named Eight Crazy Nights.
