Year in review: Top Massachusetts news stories from 2022
As we wrap up 2022, let's look back on the big headlines of the year. There was the Orange Line fire and subsequent monthlong shutdown. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals ... and then head coach Ime Udoka was suspended. And on Election Day, Maura Healey became one of two out lesbians to be elected governor in the United States.
Baker leaves Healey, state with new emissions plan
By the year 2050, the Baker administration envisions virtually all of the state's more than five million light-duty vehicles will run on electric power instead of fossil fuels, 80 percent of Massachusetts homes will be heated and cooled with electric heat pumps, and the statewide electrical infrastructure will be able to handle two and a half times more load than in 2020.
Healey says she supports medical aid in dying but leaves details to lawmakers
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her support for the concept of medical aid in dying, but said lawmakers should determine its appropriate processes and safeguards. A day after the state's highest court ruled that the Massachusetts constitution does not protect doctors who provide terminally ill patients a lethal dose...
