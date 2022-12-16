Read full article on original website
Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Variety will honor “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Check Out Our Film Festival Section for More Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry is best known for starring as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in FX’s “Atlanta”, and in the past The post Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
8 Insider Secrets About How The Time-Traveling Show "Kindred" Came To Life
Creating costumes to portray 19th century and modern times was one of the many challenges the costume team faced.
Great Oscars News! From Blockbusters to Comebacks, This Season Has Something for Every Moviegoer
The narratives of an awards season tend to unfold over months as festival winners and various film groups anoint front-runners and winners, but this is a year that couldn’t settle on just one storyline. And that’s an encouraging and hopeful message and story for everyone to latch onto.
Oscar Predictions: Documentary Short – A Category Stacked With Heartfelt Tales, Polar Bears and Linsanity
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Short CATEGORY COMMENTARY: It’s an eclectic...
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
