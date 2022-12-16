NOV has signed contracts with CIMC Raffles to supply a GustoMSC NG-20000X self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel design for Havfram, an offshore wind services company based in Norway. The NG-20000X-HF vessel will be among the largest wind installation jack-ups in the industry. It features a 3,250-ton heavy lift crane and can install foundations up to 3,000 tons and wind turbines with tip heights over 300 m in water depths up to 70 m. Havfram’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system.

1 DAY AGO