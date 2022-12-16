Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Dry Bulk: Capesizes Rates Top Five-month High
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose on Wednesday, as a jump in capesize segment to its highest since mid-July offsets a decline in rates for smaller vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, gained...
marinelink.com
Eagle Bulk to Transfer Listing to the NYSE
Stamford, Conn. based dry bulk shipping company Eagle Bulk Shipping on Monday announced it will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company said it expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on...
marinelink.com
US Gives Grace Period to Cargoes Under Russia Oil Product Price Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department said late on Wednesday that shipments facing the G7's upcoming price cap on oil products such as diesel and gasoline from Russia will have a grace period to arrive at their destination. G7 democracies and Australia are planning to cap prices on two oil products from...
marinelink.com
Jan De Nul's Giant Jack-up Vessel Delivered in China
Offshore installation specialist Jan De Nul Group said Tuesday that its flagship newbuild jack-up vessel, Voltaire, had left the COSCO Shipping Shipyard in China and was heading for Dubai. The vessel was delivered by the shipyard on December 15, and departed from the shipyard on Tuesday morning. "With her crane...
marinelink.com
Algoma Acquires Two Product Tankers
Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation on Thursday announced it has acquired two 18,894 dwt product tankers. Built in 2007, the sister ships were purchased to prepare for the coming replacement of two older vessels in the company’s Algoma Product Tankers fleet. “The vessels are high quality additions to...
marinelink.com
NOV to Design, Equip Havfram Wind Installation Jack-up Vessel
NOV has signed contracts with CIMC Raffles to supply a GustoMSC NG-20000X self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel design for Havfram, an offshore wind services company based in Norway. The NG-20000X-HF vessel will be among the largest wind installation jack-ups in the industry. It features a 3,250-ton heavy lift crane and can install foundations up to 3,000 tons and wind turbines with tip heights over 300 m in water depths up to 70 m. Havfram’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system.
marinelink.com
NR Marine Services Orders CTV from Diverse Marine
U.K.-based NR Marine Services has placed an order with compatriot shipbuilder Divers Marine for a new new crew transfer vessel (CTV) to service the offshore wind industry. This newbuild, to be named NR Predator, will be a first of class Diverse Marine 27-meter CTV featuring a traditional catamaran hull form that has been CFD tested and optimized to provide class-leading seakeeping coupled with reduced fuel consumption and emissions, the builder said.
marinelink.com
Report: Output from Shell's Prelude FLNG Shut Again
Shell has stopped production at its Prelude floating LNG plant off Western Australia after a fire. A Shell spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that the fire at the giant FLNG unit "was rapidly extinguished." The 488-meter-long, Shell-operated, Prelude FLNG unit forms part of an offshore development that produces natural gas...
marinelink.com
Japan's MOL, India's GAIL Sign Charter Deal for Newbuild LNG Carrier
Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and India's state-run GAIL have signed a time charter contract for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, and for joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier. The newbuild vessel will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with a charter...
marinelink.com
Orange Finance Head Fernandez to Join CMA CGM
French telecoms group Orange's deputy chief executive and head of finance, Ramon Fernandez, is leaving the company to join shipping and transport company CMA CGM as finance director. Fernandez will Orange at the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday, adding that a successor will...
marinelink.com
FSRU Exemplar Set to Arrive at Finland's Inkoo Port on Dec. 26
The floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas is scheduled to arrive at Inkoo port west of Helsinki on Dec. 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday. Finland has agreed a 10-year charter for the Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will...
marinelink.com
Gas Starts to Flow to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas
Freeport LNG’s long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to receive natural gas on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv, a possible sign the plant might meet the company’s projected end-of-the-year return date. The Freeport shutdown added to the squeeze on global gas...
marinelink.com
Norwegian Government Backs Project to Develop Offshore Charging Solutions
The Norwegian government awarded Maritime CleanTech partner Vard Group and the Ocean Charger project partners 38 million NOK (approx. US$3.9 million) for the development of offshore charging solutions that would support zero-emissions operations at offshore wind farms. The Norwegian support scheme (The Green Platform Initiative) aims to accelerate the growth...
marinelink.com
MSC Group Completes Purchase of Bolloré Africa Logistics
French conglomerate Bollore, run by the family of billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its Bolloré Africa Logistics arm to shipping company MSC Group. The Bolloré company added the transaction was on the basis of a 5.7 billion euro ($6.1 billion) enterprise value....
marinelink.com
FureBear Orders Svanehøj Electric Cargo Pumps for Seven Tankers
Denmark-based marine pump maker Svanehøj said Wednesday it had secured an order to deliver electric cargo pumps for seven LNG-/LBG-fueled chemical & product tankers. The client is the joint venture-company FureBear. Swedish Furetank AB and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation have entered into a joint venture agreement to construct eight...
marinelink.com
Holland Shipyards Wins Order for Three Coastal Vessels
As partner of the Dutch-based Hudig & Veder Group, Hartel Shipping & Chartering, has awarded Holland Shipyards Group for the delivery of three newbuild MPP coasters of 3.800 DWT. The new Conoship-designed vessels measure 89.42 meters by 13.2 meters and will have a cargo hold capacity of 5.530 cubic meters...
marinelink.com
Shipping Slumps on Russia's Azovo-Don Inland Waterways
Commercial cargo shipments on Russia’s Azovo-Don inland waterways have slumped in 2022 to the lowest level on record amid Western sanctions and traffic suspensions on vessels in the Azov sea, Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said. The Azovo-Don waterways are used during the summer...
