Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
6 Colors You Should Never Have In Your Bedroom
If you want to redesign your bedroom but are still on the fence about the aesthetic you're going for, here are six colors you should strictly avoid.
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian shares sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North with ex Kanye West Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday. On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow...
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Salma Hayek Blows Us All A Way In A Curve-Hugging, Low-Cut Red Dress On The Red Carpet
Salma Hayek always looks elegant and dresses for her curves in the most flattering way. The actress isn’t shy about showing off her famous assets, and she did just that in a big way in a stunning red dress on the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.
