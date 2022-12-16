"And you know it's time to go, through the sleet and driving snow, across the fields of winter, light in the distance." That is straight from my memory. Not even going to check if it matches the original, which is, of course, the opening line of U2's "A Sort of Homecoming"; which is, of course, the opening track of their last great album, The Unforgettable Fire. [Editor's note: It does not match.] So far, there has been nothing like "driving snow" in Seattle. KING 5: "[M]uch of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did." Seattle certainly didn't. And when it finally happened, when the fattish flakes started to fall, the rain soon caught up and dissolved their sticking power.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO