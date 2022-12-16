Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is on the Way, Elon Releases His Best Advertisement for Mastodon Yet, and 2023 Is Going to Be Big for Wizards
Get your snowshoes ready. We’re enjoying a light dusting this morning, but the main event is still to come: The exact forecast is still a bit up in the air (haha) but this Tuesday could get real blizzardy… by Seattle standards, which means 2-5 inches of snow. Temperatures will warm toward the end of the week, leaving us with a decidedly non-snowy Christmas. In fact, we may get thunderstorms, which certainly would add some pizzazz to the holiday lights.
The Stranger
An Apple a Day Keeps the Caraway at Suite 410
This cocktail is a story in two parts, as it’s a mashup between two bright Seattle stars, but I’m gonna tell it backwards. Let’s begin at the end, at Suite 410 at Fourth Avenue and Stewart, a downtown cocktail lounge that’s been lately enjoying a renaissance.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Snow Won't Last Through the Weekend, Tips for a COVID-Free Holiday, and Trump Gets Worst Christmas Present Ever
Weather update: The Seattle Times has you covered with all the snow-related updates one could ever need, including a depressing realization that the holiday weekend will feature freezing rain instead of the delightful white stuff coating the city. More importantly, temperatures will remain inhospitably cold today and roads can remain treacherous even without fresh snow. Seems like a great day to reacquaint yourself with the ever-reliable light rail system, which served me well getting around the city yesterday without incident.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
The Stranger
The Solution to Homelessness
Every time you feel the need to complain about seeing a homeless person, stop yourself and do the following thing instead: In an email to your city council member, your mayor, your county council member, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and all three of your state representatives, announce your support for a property tax that raises $1 billion per year for the next 10 years.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Expect More Metro Bus Delays, Snow Not That Heavy, Cars Still Spinning and Crashing
"And you know it's time to go, through the sleet and driving snow, across the fields of winter, light in the distance." That is straight from my memory. Not even going to check if it matches the original, which is, of course, the opening line of U2's "A Sort of Homecoming"; which is, of course, the opening track of their last great album, The Unforgettable Fire. [Editor's note: It does not match.] So far, there has been nothing like "driving snow" in Seattle. KING 5: "[M]uch of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did." Seattle certainly didn't. And when it finally happened, when the fattish flakes started to fall, the rain soon caught up and dissolved their sticking power.
