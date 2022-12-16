With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.

