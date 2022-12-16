Read full article on original website
Andor's Ben Bailey Smith Compares Landing His Role To Watching A Scary Movie
As numerous individuals have touted since it premiered, "Andor" is a breath of fresh air in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Instead of taking the cameo and reference-loaded, fast-paced adventure route the franchise has become synonymous with, it instead took a more tense, methodical approach. Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transition from a semi-neutral citizen of the Empire to a full-blown revolutionary intent on changing the galaxy for the better took time to develop, with Imperial forces taking their sweet time to realize the potentially galaxy-wide pushback they'll soon have to face.
How James Cameron Had Multiple Teams Of Writers Work On Avatar 2, 3, 4 And 5 At The Same Time
When making a series of sequels, one might think you might have an overall idea of where the story is headed. Generally, you would focus first on the first sequel, then the second, and so on. Perhaps this is the case for other franchises, but not so for director James...
Bringing Sigourney Weaver Back In Avatar 2 Was A Unique Challenge
Sigourney Weaver may have played some iconic characters in the past, but it's not so easy to come back from the dead. The actor's most notable collaboration with director James Cameron was in "Aliens," the second film in the "Alien" movie saga. Ripley survived the events of that film, but Weaver's character from her next Cameron team-up would not be so lucky. The experienced actor portrays Dr. Grace Augustine in 2009's visually stunning "Avatar." As the mind behind the film's integral Avatar Program, Grace developed the technology to insert a person's consciousness into a Na'vi clone body and used this advancement to broker peace with the alien race.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
Director Scott Cooper Sees Parallels Between Jeff Bridges And Christian Bale
When Jeff Bridges was first offered the role of Otis "Bad" Blake in Scott Cooper's "Crazy Heart," he passed. It was a dream of his to make a music movie, but the film didn't have the music lined up yet. Bridges knew that if "the music wasn't any good, the movie wouldn't be good," he told Off Camera's Sam Jones. Fortunately, his friend, legendary musician and music producer T Bone Burnett was interested in writing music for the film, which was the push Bridges needed to get on board.
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
Guillermo Del Toro's Poignant Advice For Young Directors Everywhere
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" is just another one of the many excellent feature films the popular director has added to his impressive list of accomplishments, and the experienced cinematic auteur has a pretty solid tip for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps. The tale of "Pinocchio" has been around...
How Paul Dano Got In Character To Play The Riddler
Paul Dano is far from an inexperienced actor, having graced the silver screen numerous times over the past few decades. From "There Will Be Blood" to "the Fabelmans," he has consistently offered moviegoers standout performances, making him one of the most reliably good actors in the game today. Thus, it should come as no surprise that when he finally tried his hand at the superhero genre, he knocked it out of the park. His take on the Ridder in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was, unsurprisingly, a highlight of the feature.
Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus Starts Filming Early Next Year
Fede Alvarez burst onto the horror scene with the one-two punch of his spectacular 2013 "Evil Dead" reboot and the extraordinarily tense thriller "Don't Breathe" in 2016. Now, he looks to make a blood-soaked mark on another classic genre franchise. The last released film in the "Alien" franchise came in...
The Two Words Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Uses To Describe James Cameron - Exclusive
As the writer and director of two of the three biggest global box office blockbusters of all time with "Avatar" and "Titanic," there's no question that James Cameron possesses some special qualities that set him apart from most other filmmakers. Luckily for costume designer Deborah L. Scott, she's worked with Cameron consistently for more than 25 years, and as such, has gained rare insight into what makes the filmmaker tick.
Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive
If fans think actors bring out the big guns for movies and TV shows, they've clearly never witnessed an actor's charades game. If you ask "Doom Patrol" actor Joivan Wade, charades just might be more cutthroat than the casting room. Wade plays Cyborg (aka Victor Stone) in the series, and it's no surprise that the talented and bright actor would clean up during a game of charades.
Babylon Star Li Jun Li On The Hollywood History Behind The Movie And More - Exclusive Interview
"Babylon" is writer-director Damien Chazelle's epic, three-hour tale of a transitional era in Hollywood — when the fledgling movie business was not just adapting to the introduction of sound into motion pictures, but also facing the end of an era when debauchery, hedonism, and naked ambition fueled the lives of everyone who came to the desert town of Los Angeles looking to find their way in front of a camera.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
Jeff Garlin Lands First TV Gig Since The Goldbergs' Messy Misconduct Allegations
With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.
Why James Cameron Believes There Will Always Be A Place For Movie Theaters
Of all the businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters and studios were hit rather uniquely. Due to the dangers and restrictions of in-person gatherings, studios were more or less forced to evolve how they deliver entertainment. Behemoths like Disney and Warner Bros. quickly adapted by simply making their...
Jerry Seinfeld Names Newman As His Favorite Side Character From The Show
Despite being the star of, well, "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld really was a stand-up comedian, so he didn't have as much acting experience as the rest of the show's cast. His most notable performance was in a recurring part on the sitcom "Benson" years before — in other words, he was a side character before he became the focal point of his own prime-time sitcom.
Spirited's Will Ferrell Explains Why 'Good Afternoon' Is Such A Hostile Phrase
"A Christmas Carol" is one of those ever-present tales around the holidays. There have been so many different adaptations of the classic Charles Dickens tale that whether you're into muppets or animation, there's something to delight everyone. The latest extrapolation of the story of a bunch of ghosts visiting a miserly man takes the form of Apple TV+'s "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.
HBO's Full Circle - What We Know So Far
HBO recently shared a first look at some of their upcoming returning and debuting original series, all set to arrive on the network in 2023 (via Twitter). Represented among these short snippets of shows were Season 4 of the critically acclaimed drama "Succession," Season 2 of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t," and Season 4 of "Barry" (Bill Hader's dramedy about an assassin turned amateur actor).
Charlie Cox Is Pumped To Put A New Spin On Matt Murdock In Daredevil: Born Again
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the character of Daredevil already know that the MCU's version of the character has a big future. Charlie Cox, who starred on the "Daredevil" Netflix series and in memorable cameos in both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” is set to return in a new series on Disney+ entitled "Daredevil: Born Again." And those fans doubtlessly have sky-high expectations for the return of Matt Murdock, do-gooding attorney by day and crime fighting vigilante by night. They're joined in that excitement by Cox himself, who recently teased a new but true-to-spirit take on the character for the upcoming series.
Charlie Cox Doesn't Think He's The Right Choice For James Bond
Think about what it must feel like to have your name come up in the conversation about who's going to play the next James Bond. Even if there was just the slightest chance that you may become immortalized among names such as Sean Connery, Pierce Bronson, and Daniel Craig, you'd probably pay attention to every Hollywood rumor floating around. For Charlie Cox, he learned of this rumor about himself during an interview with NME.
