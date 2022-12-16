ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Body found in Silver Spring parking garage, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers were called to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Arrest made in October shooting that left 32-year-old dead

WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. homicide from October, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Tuesday. On Oct. 16, around 12:10 a.m., officers with the 7th District responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast after getting a report of gunshots in the area.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)

From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Muddy Branch

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. At approximately 2:03 p.m., officers from the Gaithersburg City Police Department, 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
