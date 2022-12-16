Read full article on original website
Maryland man shot by police after attempted carjacking identified
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a man who officers tased multiple times and then shot on Dec. 19, leaving him in critical condition at a trauma center after he was suspected of car theft. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Ray Marini Sater from...
Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken...
Body found in Silver Spring parking garage, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers were called to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
DC Police search for man who pretended to be an officer before shooting 2 in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man allegedly pretended to be an officer to get inside a home before shooting two people Tuesday. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and Clay Street in Northeast.
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
NBC Washington
Police Search for Suspects Who Stole Car, Crashed into Liquor Store in Northwest DC
Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen car and then ran from the scene in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Authorities were called around 5:50 p.m. to a crash at Florida Liquors at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW. The victim, a 30-year-old Uber Eats...
Arrest made in October shooting that left 32-year-old dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. homicide from October, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Tuesday. On Oct. 16, around 12:10 a.m., officers with the 7th District responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast after getting a report of gunshots in the area.
Have you seen them? Arlington police search for mother, daughter, son missing
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are asking for the public to help them find a mom and her two children who have gone missing just days before Christmas. Latasha Boatwright, 31, her son, 7-year-old Jayce Peterson, and her daughter, 4-year-old Zaria Peterson all last had contact with family on Dec. 21 around 1:30 p.m.
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Muddy Branch
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. At approximately 2:03 p.m., officers from the Gaithersburg City Police Department, 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic
LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
WJLA
Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Driver indicted after crashing bus of kindergarteners on Cox Farms trip
A bus driver was indicted by a grand jury yesterday (Tuesday) for allegedly driving drunk while transporting D.C. kindergarten students home from a trip to Cox Farms in Centreville. Troy Reynolds, 48, faces nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, including a second offense of driving while...
WUSA9
