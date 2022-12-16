Looking at the cover photo, it's hard to imagine this while we are only in December... ...but I am definitely going to give it a try. Like I said at the beginning, we are ONLY in December, winter officially kicks in this Wednesday - and according to weather experts, March 20th is the last day of winter - to that, I say "Let's just wait and see how accurate that is" So let's take a quick second to see what the forecast is for Opening Day here in Bismarck, North Dakota - Welcome to winter with the high of -12, and the low -22 - with of course some possible flurries - just the usual right? Now do me a favor and close your eyes for like 20 seconds - think back to last summer when the temps were in the high 90s, taking your kids to the nearest pool to cool off was always a high priority. If you are a time traveler, and reading this right now, you already know how awesome the Rugby Jaycees Park Splashpad is!

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO