Bismarck, ND

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of southwest North Dakota from now until 5 am Mountain time Friday, December 23rd. This includes the counties of Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Grant, Bowman, Adams, and Sioux in North Dakota. Cities in the impacted area include Elgin, Carson, New Leipzig, Dickinson, Marmarth, Mott, Regent, Hettinger, Selfridge, and Solen.
Here Are Your Last Minute Gift Ideas North Dakota

As the countdown is on to Christmas, we are here to help you with finishing up your Christmas shopping. Finding that perfect gift is always a priority for many. But what about those people that have everything? Or maybe that person just has so much stuff, and running out of room for more stuff? Often that is more the case. We encourage finding those gifts that might be considered, "Clutter Free". What does that mean? We are talking about gifts that create a memory or something one can look forward to in the future. Here are some of our top picks just to get your wheels turniing before you start writing on sticky notes, "I owe you" or "Good for one ____".
Have You Seen The North Dakota Related Hallmark Xmas Show?

I came home from work the other night and had a big shock. The Mrs. was watching a Hallmark Christmas movie. Wink wink. She typically starts doing this as early as October. I personally don't get it, but I don't mind a Hallmark Christmas show in December. Especially if there's an attractive lady in the show. I sometimes get sucked in. This was the case the other night, but then I was blindsided when North Dakota became part of the plot.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon

The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
Paradise In Rugby In June! “If You Build It They Will Come”

Looking at the cover photo, it's hard to imagine this while we are only in December... ...but I am definitely going to give it a try. Like I said at the beginning, we are ONLY in December, winter officially kicks in this Wednesday - and according to weather experts, March 20th is the last day of winter - to that, I say "Let's just wait and see how accurate that is" So let's take a quick second to see what the forecast is for Opening Day here in Bismarck, North Dakota - Welcome to winter with the high of -12, and the low -22 - with of course some possible flurries - just the usual right? Now do me a favor and close your eyes for like 20 seconds - think back to last summer when the temps were in the high 90s, taking your kids to the nearest pool to cool off was always a high priority. If you are a time traveler, and reading this right now, you already know how awesome the Rugby Jaycees Park Splashpad is!
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many

According to a post made on Bismarck's People Reporting News Page, the restaurant, Eat Thai, was burglarized over the weekend. It was explained in the post, that the doors were covered up; people, naturally, started asking what happened. The manager and one of the employees was said to have informed...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
In BisMan “No Rest For The Weary” – Couldn’t Be More True

It sure did. People keep telling me that "Winter officially hasn't begun yet" - Thanks, that's comforting. The last two blizzards that have hit us brought a huge response from people commenting on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page - feelings of frustration, so many STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted last month:
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )

Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
In Bismarck – A Perfect PowWow At Kirkwood Mall

Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan this year, and looking at the extra chilly forecast for next week - temps below zero degrees - does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
See Gwen Sebastian Live At Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle

One of North Dakota's most famous people, Gwen Sebastian, is home and she's ready to sing! The beautiful and talented Gwen Sebastian will take the stage in her hometown community with a few songs to help raise funds for a special local little girl, close to her heart. Harper Wetzel. One of Sebastian's biggest fans also happens to be her cousin.
