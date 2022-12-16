ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

White Louisiana Troopers Who Blamed Black Driver’s 2019 Traffic Stop Death on Car Crash Now Face Criminal Charges

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 180

Ronald Netter
5d ago

As a Retired Police Lieutenant, this makes me sick to my stomach to read this story and in tears. Clearly, this is not the first time they all conspired to cover up this Homicide, negligent or otherwise a man is dead. I hope DOJ is investigating each officer and High ranking officials involved for past involved complaints and death at the hands of Louisiana State Police.. So glad I moved out of that area after retiring 1 year ago. May their victim RIP now that something will be done.

Reply(23)
157
STOP THE LIES
5d ago

LOUISIANA HAS SO MUCH CORRUPTION THE WHOLE STATE SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED ON EVERY LEVEL OF LAW🇺🇸 WHEN ONE LIE & YOU FIND OUT THEY ALL LIED STRIP THEM OF EVERYTHING THEY OWN 👈🏻BECAUSE THIS FAMILY HAS LOST SO MUCH OVER THE LAST 3/4 YEARS 💔JUST TRYING TO GET JUSTICE ✝️IT TAKES A TOLL ON YOU MENTALLY 😢PRAYING FOR YOUR FAMILY TO STAY STRONG ✝️God Bless ✝️RIP 💐💫

Reply(15)
83
Rusty Walters
5d ago

All these cops should be given stiffer sentences simply because they are cops and should be held to higher standards. ALL states need laws that provide much more harsh penalties and MANDATORY JAIL TIME for any cop that breaks the law even for a minor offense. Those minimum times should be atleast 1 year period !!! Our entire country has got to get control over these cops !!!

Reply(1)
81
Related
Law & Crime

‘I Didn’t Pick Her, Uber Picked Her’: Louisiana Man Allegedly Admits to Random Stabbing Murder of Rideshare Driver

A 29-year-old man in Louisiana is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his Uber driver to death and telling investigators that he just “wanted to kill someone.”. Brandon Jamal Jacobs was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of 54-year-old police department employee Yolanda Dillion, authorities announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him

Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
Law & Crime

Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police

When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy