ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney questionable vs. Texans

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgWOi_0jlO6nG500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their star defensive tackle Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Chris Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee in Chiefs game

Jones hasn’t missed a game since Week 14 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney has missed three-straight games and could miss a fourth if he does not play on Sunday.

For the Texans, some of their most important players will not be playing.

Running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy