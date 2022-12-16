Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his sleeping roommate over damaged microwave

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 73-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his roommate during an argument earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, at around 3:55 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 3100 block of McConnico Road to a report of a possible homicide, the department said in a news release. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, 73-year-old Everett Yates, deceased.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned Robert Hoenshell Jr. shot and killed his roommate, Yates. The two reportedly got into an argument the day prior over a damaged microwave.

According to the Sheriff's Office, in an interview, Hoenshell said that he shot his roommate while he was sleeping.

Hoenshell was reportedly arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.