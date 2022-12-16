Read full article on original website
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Announcing The 2022 ‘Light Up Texarkana’ Winner
It's the season of giving, Christmas trees, shopping, family, holiday parties and Christmas lights. Kicker teamed up with the city of Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas. We wanted to see your Christmas light displays and give someone the chance to win $500. First of all we want to say a...
Salvation Army Opens Warming Station Inclement Weather Shelter For Cold Snap
As we all try to brace ourselves and make preparations of the artic blast of sub-freezing temperatures arriving in the Texarkana area this week, the Salvation Army in Texarkana is preparing too. They are working hard to help the homeless in our area to provide them with shelter and a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. This will be available day and night.
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
Crews to Prepare Bridges & Roads in Texarkana Area For Icy Winter Weather
With the sub-freezing temperatures on the way and a chance of winter weather in our area on Thursday, TxDOT is getting crews out to start pretreating all bridges and overpasses in the TxDot district. Bridges and overpasses will be treated with brine starting on Wednesday, December 21. TxDot crews also...
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
Here’s How to Protect Pipes When Temperatures Stay Below Freezing!
Brrr, it's going to get cold Thursday night with an expected low of around 9 degrees. Not only is that cold for us, our pets and plants, it's also not good for our water pipes. No one wants their water pipes to burst. Not only is it a pain to...
