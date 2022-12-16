ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023

By Carl Aldinger
 6 days ago

NEW YORK ( WETM ) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. Walmart Olean also posted the announcement on its official Facebook page.

Horseheads Walmart rumored to be losing paper bags in Oct. 2022

The announcement comes months after local stores and Walmart corporate offered conflicting reports of when the stores would lose paper bags. In late September, Walmart Horseheads said it would go bagless in October; however, Walmart corporate denied the reports. Early this year, all stores in Vermont and Maine went completely bagless as part of a pilot program for the company.

NY Lawmakers push for free meals in schools

This move comes almost two years after New York State put in place a ban on the sale of plastic bags. The law went into effect in October 2020 and included bags sold at places like grocery stores and restaurant takeout meals. Also on January 1, 2022, New York State implemented a ban on polystyrene containers and foam packing peanuts for packaged foods or goods.

Comments / 59

Tammy Estrada
5d ago

I've kept & added the sturdy shopping bags since covid-19. those paper bags from Walmart were flimsy, they'd rip while packing, picking them up. I won't miss them I have a collection of reusable sturdies.

Reply
12
Kathleen Bey
5d ago

that sucks as much money people are spending in the Walmart stores they should at least be happy to help a customer with them weak paper bags. 🧐

Reply
15
Tigre de Mojanda
5d ago

Remember the Logic of the NY State Law concerning Reusable Bags.Most all of them sold are Polyester.Polyester is made from Fossil Fuel Based Chemicals - that NY and the Federal Government wants to Ban.So "the Gov't" wants us to use a "Fossil Fuel Chemical" Bag instead of naturally occurring wood pulp based bags that are easily composted.GOT IT. THANK YOU - for what? Nobody can explain it.Except nobody ever said a politician was Logical.

Reply
10
 

