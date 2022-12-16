SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO