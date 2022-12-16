Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
Police ask for public's help finding driver who struck 16-year-old in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they said struck a 16-year-old girl back in November. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened November 14 near Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters Street on the Eastside. The teen was...
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 closed following incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
Medical examiner releases new report spotlighting a rise in homicides and suicides
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office released a new report of deaths in San Antonio. Officials have now released their report from 2021, spotlighting a rise in homicides, suicides, and accidents here at home. According to the report, homicides increased by 19 percent from 2020 to 2021. Suicides went up...
Missing Kirby teen has been found
KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
Warming centers available in San Antonio during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
La Vernia, South San, Clemens, and Holy Cross players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Clemens' Jameer Dudley, Travion Smith, and Evan Tapp, HolyCross' Rudy Rodriguez, South San's Joseph Salinas, and La Vernia's Barrett Eddlemon as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
EXTREMELY COLD! Powerful arctic cold front arrives early Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning Thursday 6pm to Saturday Noon. Wind Chill Warning Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for entire area. Wind Advisory Thursday Noon to midnight. Skies have turned partly sunny, allowing temperatures to climb into the 50s but it took a little longer to get there. High...
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome
SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
