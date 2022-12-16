ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing Kirby teen has been found

KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
KIRBY, TX
Warming centers available in San Antonio during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week

SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...

