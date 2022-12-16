Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WITN
National signing day sees locals find college homes, ECU happy with incoming class of high school players
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football national signing day as high school stars found college homes officially. ECU signed a few receivers, some lineman and a couple big time linebackers. One of the offensive lineman does not have to go far. A big day for D.H. Conley’s Bryce Weaver who...
WITN
ECU men’s basketball closes non-conference slate with solid home win over High Point
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams both on the floor Wednesday night. The Pirates women picked up a win at Hampton 64-60. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner hit the winning points in the final seconds. She had a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. The men got as close...
WITN
ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. One study participant, Decklen, says, “I’m left-handed so I’m going to work on my right hand, my...
WITN
J.H. Rose’s Jarman on bench for 1,300th consecutive Rampants basketball game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major milestone Tuesday night for J.H. Rose athletics as longtime Rampant Marvin Jarman attends his 1,300th straight basketball game. The streak dates back to the 1960s. Rose is at Northside-Jacksonville and the milestone brings back memories. “I remember playing basketball in the 70s against J.H....
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
WITN
North Pitt girls beat Farmville Central for first time since 2018, Jags boys cruise in same match up
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 28 points to lead the North Pitt girls basketball team to its first win over Farmville Central girls since 2018. A 66-44 home victory for the Panthers to snap a tough losing streak. Farmville Central boys put on a show in their game...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Record tying season for Greene Central’s Coppage who intends to honor lost teammate with his play going forward
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Jamari Coppage saved his best high school season for his last. He played in the 919 vs 252 all-star game over the weekend. It’s been a bittersweet senior year for Coppage and his fellow Rams. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
WITN
Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
WITN
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
WITN
Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season
Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from...
WITN
Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. blesses children of Cadet Sergeant with Christmas gifts
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -On Wednesday night, it was a moment of joy and happiness, for a family going through grief and pain. The Kinston Fire Department put together a special presentation for the family of one of their own, John Palmer. He was shot and killed back in July during...
WITN
Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
WITN
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
WITN
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A little over a week from Christmas 50 employees of an eastern Carolina-based business have found out they are out of a job. flyExclusive of Kinston, a private jet company, let the workers go, according to a message sent to employees by company President Tommy Sowers. Employees...
WITN
Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from around the country were at East Carolina...
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
WITN
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
WITN
Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life
VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
Comments / 0