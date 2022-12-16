ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season

Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A little over a week from Christmas 50 employees of an eastern Carolina-based business have found out they are out of a job. flyExclusive of Kinston, a private jet company, let the workers go, according to a message sent to employees by company President Tommy Sowers. Employees...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
NEW BERN, NC

