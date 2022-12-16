ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil sets ambitions on elusive All-Pro honors: ‘The eye in the sky don’t lie,’ seeks offseason contract extension

 6 days ago
Texans’ Brandin Cooks looking forward to first game back from calf injury: ‘I love being out there with my guys’

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is looking forward to Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as he makes his return from a calf injury. Cooks looked sharp in drills and is set to play after missing the past three games. Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season.
Texans rookies Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr. showed Lovie Smith all he hoped for before injuries halted their season

HOUSTON – Dameon Pierce established his punishing, dynamic running style, and his status as the top rookie running back despite being drafted in the fourth round. Derek Stingley Jr. didn’t allow a touchdown pass, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Texans envisioned when they selected him with the third overall pick of the draft instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Tavierre Thomas named Texans’ Ed Block Award winner

HOUSTON – Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas was named the team’s annual Ed Block Courage Award winner, in balloting from his teammates. The award, established in 1984, recognizes players’ efforts off and on the field and their ability to overcome adversity. Thomas overcame a quadriceps injury suffered...
