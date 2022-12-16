Read full article on original website
Animoca Brands shares recap of what they ‘buidl’ with subsidiary Blowfish Studios
Animoca Brands has recently shared its recap of what it built with its associate Blowfish Studios in 2022. Blowfish Studios developed and published Phantom Galaxies, an open-world mech combat game, as the first blockchain-based gamed title with AAA scope and quality. Phantom Galaxies Origin Collection NFT holders will now have...
Global NFT culture and innovation addressed in Amazon’s new series NFTMe
Practically anything can now be authenticated digitally, and there are new opportunities for revenue generation that were previously unattainable. These are just a few of the ways that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are introduced in the new documentary series NFTMe on Amazon. Participants in the show from all over the world,...
Warner Bros teams up with DressX and LGND Music for virtual merch
Warner Music Group is teaming up with digital fashion platform DressX to develop virtual apparel for artists’ fans to flaunt in the metaverse. Merchandise such as virtual concert T-shirts and hoodies will be accessible in 3D and virtual reality as a part of the agreement and will be shared on social media sites. Partnering artists have yet to be announced, although WMG represents Madonna, Cardi B, and Coldplay. WMG will also fund DressX as part of the collaboration. The size of the financing has not been revealed; DressX earlier raised $3.3 million.
Unstoppable NFTs and Etherscan teams up to launch a suite of integrations
Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain provider, will collab with Etherscan and Polygonscan. The connection will make tracing domain addresses on the two blockchain explorers easier. Etherscan and Polygonscan users can use their domains to access over 600 integrations, send, and receive cryptocurrency. Unstoppable NFT announced today a planned suite of...
Edward Snowden interested in being Twitter’s CEO in exchange for Bitcoin
Edward Snowden wants to be the next CEO of Twitter, provided he is given Bitcoin as salary. Reportedly, Elon Musk tweeted regarding his hunt for a new suitable CEO. To address the chaos that has led to confusion and outrage among Twitter users, Musk began a poll to determine if users want him to step down as the CEO.
