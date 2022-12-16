Warner Music Group is teaming up with digital fashion platform DressX to develop virtual apparel for artists’ fans to flaunt in the metaverse. Merchandise such as virtual concert T-shirts and hoodies will be accessible in 3D and virtual reality as a part of the agreement and will be shared on social media sites. Partnering artists have yet to be announced, although WMG represents Madonna, Cardi B, and Coldplay. WMG will also fund DressX as part of the collaboration. The size of the financing has not been revealed; DressX earlier raised $3.3 million.

