Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms
Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident
The Department of Justice has ruled the two men found with 45 pounds of methamphetamine onboard a smuggling boat with 11 undocumented Mexican immigrants on a Santa Barbara beach guilty of drug and human trafficking charges. The post Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Luster Denied Parole But Will Still Be Free In 4 Years
Max Factor heir and convicted rapist Andrew Luster was denied parole but prosecutors say that thanks to California voters, he will still be a free man, no matter what, in about four years. Luster, now 59 years old, was convicted in Ventura County in 2003 of 86 offenses including rape...
vidanewspaper.com
Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard
On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
kclu.org
Hate crime being investigated in Tri-Counties
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hate crime in Santa Barbara County. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers to homes in Santa Barbara’s Mesa area over the weekend. The flyers were in clear plastic sandwich bags and left in the front yards of homes. Detectives...
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
vcsd.org
Thousand Oaks – Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Police Services
The City of Thousand Oaks has contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for police services since 1964. The East County Police Services and the Thousand Oaks Police Department share a facility that was built in 1988. The facility encompasses 58,000 square feet of space on 11 beautiful acres...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
Lompoc police chief gives emotional goodbye ahead of retirement
It was an emotional farewell Tuesday night for the City of Lompoc’s police chief, who is retiring at the end of this year.
vcsd.org
Visiting Information of Todd Road – Jail Visiting
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 1 hour prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session:. HOURS WEDNESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY. 8:30 a.m. to. 11:30...
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Charged With Murder In Gang Related Shooting Instead Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge
An Oxnard man who had been facing a murder charge in connection with a gang-related shooting on the west side of Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard more than four years ago has been allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Now 25-year-old Jorge Francisco Ortega pleaded guilty Tuesday to...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods, police say
The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates a number of antisemitic flyers that were recently distributed around the city.
2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
syvnews.com
One arrested after Hwy 101 crash near Alisos Canyon Road injures one
One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol. Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
8 Arrested at Santa Maria Police Department DUI Checkpoint
The Santa Maria Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Checkpoint on Dec. 16th, 2022.
Comments / 0