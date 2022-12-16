ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms

Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
CAMARILLO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident

The Department of Justice has ruled the two men found with 45 pounds of methamphetamine onboard a smuggling boat with 11 undocumented Mexican immigrants on a Santa Barbara beach guilty of drug and human trafficking charges. The post Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Luster Denied Parole But Will Still Be Free In 4 Years

Max Factor heir and convicted rapist Andrew Luster was denied parole but prosecutors say that thanks to California voters, he will still be a free man, no matter what, in about four years. Luster, now 59 years old, was convicted in Ventura County in 2003 of 86 offenses including rape...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard

On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Hate crime being investigated in Tri-Counties

Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hate crime in Santa Barbara County. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers to homes in Santa Barbara’s Mesa area over the weekend. The flyers were in clear plastic sandwich bags and left in the front yards of homes. Detectives...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods

The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vcsd.org

Visiting Information of Todd Road – Jail Visiting

Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 1 hour prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session:. HOURS WEDNESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY. 8:30 a.m. to. 11:30...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
OXNARD, CA
syvnews.com

One arrested after Hwy 101 crash near Alisos Canyon Road injures one

One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol. Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
