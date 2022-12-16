Read full article on original website
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar
HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say
HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Man Murders Ex Before Killing Himself in Houston Murder-Suicide
A woman who dated a deranged murderer is now dead after he killed her before taking his own life in Houston Thursday. Police say Milton Wayne Cole lured the uncle of Ja’Dee Turner out of his home before shooting her to death. He then shot and killed himself. They were both found dead in her bedroom moments later.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old boy had been dead for several days before being found inside motel room in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found dead inside a motel Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960. Responding deputies found the 16-year-old...
thesource.com
Another Rap RICO: 14 Alleged Members of Sauce Walka’s ‘The Sauce Factory’ Hit with Gun and Drugs Charges
This past Thursday, the FBI and Houston Police Department arrested members of The Sauce Factory group for various crimes. TSF was created by Sauce Walka, born Albert Walker Mondane. According to Fox 26 Houston, 14 members of TSF were arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a “Glock switch,” and being...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott directs investigation into murders committed by 2 paroled inmates wearing ankle monitors, release says
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of two men who were reportedly wearing ankle monitors while they committed murders, a news release from the governor’s office said.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
Click2Houston.com
HISD elementary school secretary sets office on fire in attempt to cover up for money she stole from campus, investigators say
HOUSTON – An elementary school secretary is accused of setting the campus’ office on fire in an attempt to distract school officials from questioning her about money she was suspected of stealing, according to court documents. Adriana Castorena-Narvaez, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit,...
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
cw39.com
One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
