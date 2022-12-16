ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar

HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say

HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
HOUSTON, TX

