Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Santa gets ready to deliver gifts to millions of children all over the world, his reindeer are also preparing. In Maryville, there is a group of reindeer who are ready to step up in case any of the main reindeer get sick. “If Santa has...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With frigid temperatures on the way, Mobile Meals is preparing to deliver meals and do wellness checks for homebound seniors on Christmas Day. “What we do is providing more than just a meal. Our volunteers are also checking in with them, making sure they’re okay and providing that social support that a lot of our seniors lack, especially those inside their homes,” said Community Engagement Manager for Mobile Meals, Sara Keel.
wvlt.tv
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
wvlt.tv
Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!. The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
wvlt.tv
Christmas dumpster decorated
AMR has been Knox County’s ambulance provider for nearly thirty years. The family found peace in the midst of the journey while trying to return to East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Little Hoot Design stolen trailer
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 2 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
wvlt.tv
Ole Smoky donates $50k to Family Resource Center
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - One group that tries to keep children from going to school hungry was almost out of money until Wednesday. Family Resource Center officials said they were down to their last $1,500 until Ole Smoky Moonshine stepped up with a $50,000 donation. The center identifies the needs...
wvlt.tv
Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
wvlt.tv
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause...
wvlt.tv
Blue Angels arrival in Smyrna
The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo. Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football staff officially welcomed a list of newcomers to the program. City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather. Updated: 11 hours ago. Widespread arctic air will...
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
wvlt.tv
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain opens ski season
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee mean at least one good thing: ski season will open at Ober Mountain. The ski area and amusement park can only make snow when it is cold enough on the mountain, and it finally meets the requirements. Ober Mountain is...
wvlt.tv
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now is your last best chance to do last-minute Christmas shopping or decorating. Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets.
wvlt.tv
How to protect your pets during winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold weather is expected for most of East Tennessee this weekend, and officials at Young-Williams said our pets could get as cold as we do. Laura Hunter with Young-Williams said the best thing to do is keep animals inside this weekend. “If we have icy conditions,...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished. Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations. The Biology Complex dated...
Comments / 0