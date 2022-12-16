Read full article on original website
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023
(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Centre Daily
Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later
UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
PhillyBite
Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania
- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane
Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Pennsylvania Set to Open ‘Smoke Pole’ Deer Hunting Season in Late December
After a successful week-long October muzzleloader hunting season and two-week long rifle season, Pennsylvania hunters are gearing up for the state’s much-anticipated “smoke pole” deer season starting December 26. Smoke pole season is just a fancy way of saying flintlock muzzleloader season, which allows Pennsylvania deer hunters...
This Bucks County Wawa Location Just Sold a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
A lucky Bucks County resident just received an early Christmas gift after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local Wawa location. Mac Bullock wrote about the winner for the Daily Voice. A lucky Bucks County lottery player, who bought their ticket at the Wawa at 3328 Bristol Road in...
Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs
PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
