ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later

UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania

- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy