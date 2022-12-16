ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back

Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
abc27.com

CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
247Sports

Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commits to Nebraska

The latest Husker commitment comes from Eric Fields, a linebacker from Oklahoma who just visited the Nebraska campus for the first time this past weekend. Nebraska hadn't been anywhere on his recruitment radar until Matt Rhule's staff arrived and hit him up a little more than three weeks ago. Fields was choosing between the Huskers, Texas Tech and Arkansas State in the final days before early signing day.
247Sports

Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraksa flips 2023 3-star DL from ACC program during Early Signing Period

Nebraska won’t know if 1st-year head coach Matt Rhule is the long-term guy until months down the line. Still, his 1st recruiting class in Lincoln is shaping up to be promising. Rhule and the Huskers were able to flip 3-star defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson from Syracuse during the Early...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023

Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 3-star lineman for 2023 class

Jason Maciejczak is headed to the FBS level after all. Maciejczak, a 3-star lineman from Pierre (S.D.) announced Monday that he would be committing to Nebraska as a member of the 2023 class. Prior to this week, Maciejczak was expected to head to FCS North Dakota. Listed as a defensive...
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff

Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
klkntv.com

Nebraska football signing day roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands transfer commitment from Florida LB

Nebraska continues to work the transfer portal. The Huskers’ latest addition comes from the SEC. Former Florida LB Chief Borders announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday, via his Twitter account. Borders has some B1G country roots as a Chicago native. He graduated high school in Heard County (Georgia).
AllHuskers

In Trev We Trust

Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
