WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Mom assaulted, robbed after pulling over on I-4 to change diaper, sheriff says
“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
Florida Man Beat Roommate’s Raccoon with Hammer, Threatened to Kill Neighbor with Sewing Needle: Sheriff
A 31-year-old man in Florida was arrested for allegedly holding a sewing needle to his neighbor’s neck and threatening to kill him before nearly beating his roommate’s raccoon to death with a hammer. Tevin Keason Williams was taken into custody last week and charged with two counts of...
fox35orlando.com
Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit. William Rafferty, 25, is facing...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested
OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando GameStop burglary: Surveillance video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
fox35orlando.com
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 6