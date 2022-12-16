ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested

OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy