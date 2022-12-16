SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.

