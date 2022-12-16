ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

lakeexpo.com

Missouri National Guard Activated Ahead Of Extreme Winter Weather

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order ahead of winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact the State of Missouri starting Wednesday. The Order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts. "Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions...
MISSOURI STATE

