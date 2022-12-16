Read full article on original website
Hawai‘i Army Guard flies helicopters to support Hawaii Life Flight
Governor Josh Green, M.D. authorized the emergency use of the Hawai‘i Army Guard [HIARNG] helicopters — and the select crews — to temporarily support Hawaii Life Flight after one of its aircraft and crew went missing Thursday in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island.
Coast Guard, National Guard pitch in to bolster medical airlift capacity for neighbor islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii Life Flight services remain suspended following last Thursday’s crash off Maui, the Coast Guard and National Guard are stepping up to transport emergency medical patients. Hawaii Life Flight, meanwhile, could start flying again in a day or two. The U.S. Coast Guard’s C-130 Hercules...
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 22, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Thursday, Dec....
Cleanup efforts underway as kona low passes through Hawaii
Tuesday, Dec. 20, counties across Hawaii are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees and hail swept through Monday. Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in place for portions of the state.
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,189 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 371,103. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. That’s according to the head of Oahu’s emergency management. And that uncomfortable reality prompted Dotty Kelly Paddock and Ella Siroskey to lead an effort to build a more...
Lee Cataluna: It's An Emergency! How Proclamations Cut Through Hawaii Bureaucracy
One of the first things Josh Green has done as governor is to issue an emergency proclamation. That’s how things get done in Hawaii these days. It’s not a holdover from the pandemic years, nor is Hawaii perpetually in a state of emergency, at least not in any action-movie, Armageddon sense of the word. It’s just what has to happen to get things to move.
Numerous shark sightings on Oahu’s west side
At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
Hikers rescued at Koʻolau Trail, Chinaman’s Hat
With amazing weather all year round, O'ahu experiences its fair share of water and land rescues. Both visitors and residents alike have been in situations where a rescue is in order.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
