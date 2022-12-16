ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Army Guard flies helicopters to support Hawaii Life Flight

Governor Josh Green, M.D. authorized the emergency use of the Hawai‘i Army Guard [HIARNG] helicopters — and the select crews — to temporarily support Hawaii Life Flight after one of its aircraft and crew went missing Thursday in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Thursday, Dec....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,189 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 371,103. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
GreenMatters

Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KHON2

Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm

Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy