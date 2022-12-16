ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

KLFY.com

Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

Kingdom Tied Toys for a Cause

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The hospital is no place for a child to be on Christmas morning. Kingdom Tied has partnered with Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s hospital to provide toys for 75 children this Christmas. Kingdom Tied is accepting toy and monetary donations through Friday, Dec. 23. To donate, call or text (337)-504-1051.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Stephanie Manson named market president for Our Lady of Lourdes Health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Health has a new leader. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has announced that after a national search, Stephanie Manson has been chosen to lead Our Lady of Lourdes Health as its new market president. Manson, currently the Chief...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

LDWF cites Kaplan man for illegal goose hunts

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced agents have cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations on Dec. 19 in Vermilion Parish. Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations,...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up, Louisiana State Police will determine any possible charges and then the case will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

It’s not a party without Acadian Slice pie!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Acadian Slice Pies showed off their sweet and savory, hot-and-ready pies. Today they showed their range by featuring a breakfast pie, apple pie, pulled pork pie, and a chocolate peppermint cream cheese pie. ACADIAN SLICE PIES. Weekday orders and pickup...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA

