4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
KLFY.com
Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
KLFY.com
Kingdom Tied Toys for a Cause
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The hospital is no place for a child to be on Christmas morning. Kingdom Tied has partnered with Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s hospital to provide toys for 75 children this Christmas. Kingdom Tied is accepting toy and monetary donations through Friday, Dec. 23. To donate, call or text (337)-504-1051.
brproud.com
Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
KLFY.com
Stephanie Manson named market president for Our Lady of Lourdes Health
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Health has a new leader. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has announced that after a national search, Stephanie Manson has been chosen to lead Our Lady of Lourdes Health as its new market president. Manson, currently the Chief...
KLFY.com
LDWF cites Kaplan man for illegal goose hunts
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced agents have cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations on Dec. 19 in Vermilion Parish. Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations,...
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
brproud.com
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up, Louisiana State Police will determine any possible charges and then the case will...
wbrz.com
Oldest store in Baton Rouge ringing in new ownership with Christmas caroling
BATON ROUGE - Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town has been open since 1914, now, they're under new ownership. They're ringing in the celebration with an evening of Christmas caroling in Spanish Town. The new ownership is especially important, says Kara Robinett, because the store is now one of the only...
kadn.com
The Creole Couzans Comedy Show To Hit The Stage This Friday In Opelousas
"Uncle Luck" joined News15 at Noon to share the details about an upcoming comedy show at the Delta Grand in Opelousas. The Creole Couzans Comedy Show To Hit The Stage This Friday In Opelousas. "Uncle Luck" joined News15 at Noon to share the details about an upcoming comedy show at...
KLFY.com
Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Baton Rouge woman convicted in Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death gets life sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman who was convicted of her boyfriend’s poisoning death in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday morning. On Friday, Dec. 16, Meshell Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder despite defense attorneys saying that there was not enough evidence to place the poison in […]
KLFY.com
It’s not a party without Acadian Slice pie!
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Acadian Slice Pies showed off their sweet and savory, hot-and-ready pies. Today they showed their range by featuring a breakfast pie, apple pie, pulled pork pie, and a chocolate peppermint cream cheese pie. ACADIAN SLICE PIES. Weekday orders and pickup...
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
