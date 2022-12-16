Read full article on original website
IMHO For all who care
6d ago
Oh god, a liberal crazy! I can’t wait to hear all about her plans to progress the LGBTQ agenda.
Sting
5d ago
she is left wing crazy . we will learn the hard way now . just look at how many people already trying to move .
independent 78
4d ago
can't wait for.my taxes to double and triple, for her to attack our constitution especially the 2nd amendment. Help all her rich friends and leave the middle class to pay for everything
Gov.-elect Healey says she won’t claim exemption to public records laws
Healey also committed to supporting legislation that would cut back at exemptions claimed by the Legislature and Supreme Judicial Court. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey may become the first governor in over two decades to open the executive branch up to public records requests, marking a huge step towards increased transparency in the state government.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
WBUR
Baker administration releases new clean energy and climate plan for 2050
By the year 2050, the Baker administration envisions virtually all of the 5 million cars in the state will run on electric power instead of fossil fuels, 80% of Massachusetts homes will be heated and cooled with electric heat pumps, and the statewide electrical infrastructure will be able to handle two and a half times more load than in 2020.
WBUR
Why housing bias persists in Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 22. Tiziana Dearing is our host. "From The Newsroom:" Housing discrimination has been illegal in the U.S. for decades, but advocates and researchers say it's still a persistent problem here. We take stock of the consequences people who discriminate currently face, and how to fix the problem.
CNET
What New England Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels in Massachusetts
With nearly 4 gigawatts of total installed photovoltaic capacity, Massachusetts has one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the US. Despite inclement weather impacting parts of fall, winter and spring, high electricity rates and attractive solar policies have made solar panels popular in the Bay State. According to CNET's corporate...
WBUR
Super PAC violated campaign finance law by using Baker's name to promote fundraiser
An influential political action committee broke state campaign finance law by using Gov. Charlie Baker's attendance at a summertime fundraiser to drive donations, regulators concluded. The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance said the Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure PAC improperly touted Baker's attendance at a fundraiser invitation to encourage...
WBUR
As housing bias in Mass. persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
NECN
Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
Gov.-elect Healey appoints Melissa Hoffer to new climate Cabinet role
Gov.-elect Maura Healey named her climate chief Monday, formalizing a new Cabinet role as the incoming administration seeks to achieve critical resiliency goals, including reaching a 100% clean electricity supply by 2030. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll appointed Melissa Hoffer, who’s currently the principal deputy general counsel at the...
HHS Secretary Sudders filed retirement papers
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year.
Lawmakers looking to increase rental assistance aid
Housing costs in Massachusetts are only continuing to increase and the state legislature is looking for ways to help residents in need of rental assistance.
wamc.org
Massachusetts economy threatened by changing demographics, report warns
Demographics pose a problem for the health of the Massachusetts economy. The state’s population is aging. The number of people in the workforce is declining. While policy makers may not be able to do anything to increase the birth rate, there are steps to take to encourage young adults to stay in Massachusetts, or perhaps move here. That is the message to state legislators in a new report from the business-backed Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
maritime-executive.com
Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation
Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
wamc.org
Commission says Massachusetts will need to offer incentives to convert buildings to cleaner heating technology
Most buildings in Massachusetts are heated using fossil fuels -- oil, natural gas, or propane. That is going to have to change dramatically in order for Massachusetts to reach a legal requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030. A commission that spent 11 months looking at how...
MassLive.com
Lawmakers looking into report that Mass. police aren’t inspecting gun dealers
Roughly a week after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that over half of Massachusetts police departments responsible for inspecting the majority of the state’s in-person gun dealers have failed to examine licensed gun shops since 2017, Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team said it plans to address the longstanding problem.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
bunewsservice.com
Question 3 failed. Now new fights are set to begin, while smaller liquor stores face other challenges
Massachusetts’ latest midterm election asked voters — other than deciding who the next governor and state and city representatives would be — four ballot questions. All but one passed, and that was the bill that would restructure current liquor license laws in a defensive measure for small businesses.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
