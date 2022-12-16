Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Some McDonald’s accepting donated winter items
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter. The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves. Those donations will go to the...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero brings holiday sparkle to neighborhood
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is the Latessa-Quade family. They own a house in Boardman across from Rulli Brothers on South Avenue. Every year, they extravagantly decorate their house for Christmas. One year, someone even stole money from their donation box, but they still keep decorating to brighten people’s spirits. The mastermind behind the decorating is a teenager.
WYTV.com
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
WYTV.com
Poland business owner sees more local shopping
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
WYTV.com
Green Team urges people to recycle, not discard Christmas wrappings
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is a time to celebrate, but the Mahoning County Green Team wants to stress that it’s also a time to be concerned about the environment and items which could be bad for landfills. “Basically, during the holiday season, we have an increase of...
WYTV.com
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized. According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.
WYTV.com
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire chief says a kerosene heater in the basement caused the fire at the home in the 500 block of Edison Street. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.
WYTV.com
Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike O’Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he’s accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WYTV.com
Leading money-winning jockey suspended at racino
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jockey who’s the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown’s Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November. It was the 5th race on Saturday, November 19, Jockey...
WYTV.com
Outgoing Trumbull Co. commissioner holds last meeting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda officially stepped down Wednesday. Earlier this year he announced his plans to retire. WKBN 27 First News was there for his last commissioner’s meeting. Fuda has been working for more than 60 years. He started as a young teenager...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls working to bring back police department
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Newton Falls is working on a plan to bring back its police department. Wednesday night at a council meeting, members passed the first reading of an ordinance on the primary ballot in May. They say the ordinance would raise Newton Falls’ income tax from 1 percent to 2 percent.
WYTV.com
Local author’s 2nd book signing a success
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local author‘s second book signing event proved to be a success. Author Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, of Howland, goes by the pen name Chelsea Banning. After only two people showed up at her first book signing, she Tweeted her disappointment — which elicited responses...
WYTV.com
House shot up in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren. According to a police report, a 30-year-old man told police that he was in his bedroom on Third St. SW at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunfire and saw a bullet come through his bedroom wall.
WYTV.com
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
WYTV.com
TCTC ending Air Force ROTC program
(WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center is eliminating its Air Force ROTC program. Director Paula Baco said they will not accept incoming 11th graders into the program for the 2023-2024 school year. Baco said a number of factors lead to the decision including the retirement of Lt. Col....
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
WYTV.com
Crews battle flames at East Side home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were sent to a house fire on the East Side of Youngstown Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 100 block of South Jackson Street at 11 a.m. YFD Battalion Chief John Lightly said one person was in the home and that the person...
WYTV.com
Local lawmaker sworn in as Trumbull County judge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – From attorney to lawmaker and now judge, Sean O’Brien now has a new title. Judge O’Brien was officially sworn into his new position Wednesday by retiring Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay. Due to age limits, McKay couldn’t seek reelection. He served on...
WYTV.com
Holiday travel safety tips: What you need to know
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As you get ready for that holiday trip over the next week or two, you will not be alone. The auto club AAA is predicting nearly 113 million people will travel one way or another at least fifty miles between this Friday and the day after New Year’s. Of those, almost 19 million will travel just in this part of the country.
WYTV.com
Cold feet and remorse impact real estate market
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing market has been a hot topic this year. According to RedFin Corporation, 60,000 home purchase agreements fell through in October in the U.S. That’s the highest amount since the real estate brokerage started tracking it in 2013. Cliff Freeman is a real...
