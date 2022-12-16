ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 2

Related
justpene50

2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
People

Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody

N-Kya Rebecca Logan had just celebrated her baby shower two days before her brother allegedly stabbed her and her unborn child to death before setting her fire and dumping her in an alley A Fresno, Calif. woman who was 36 weeks pregnant is dead after she was fatally stabbed and set on fire in an alley; her brother is now in custody. The Fresno Police Department Chief of Police Paco Balderrama identified the woman as N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, revealing that she had "been stabbed to death and then set on fire,"...
FRESNO, CA
NBC News

Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home

An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.
MORO, AR
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
People

People

368K+
Followers
63K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy