N-Kya Rebecca Logan had just celebrated her baby shower two days before her brother allegedly stabbed her and her unborn child to death before setting her fire and dumping her in an alley A Fresno, Calif. woman who was 36 weeks pregnant is dead after she was fatally stabbed and set on fire in an alley; her brother is now in custody. The Fresno Police Department Chief of Police Paco Balderrama identified the woman as N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, revealing that she had "been stabbed to death and then set on fire,"...

FRESNO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO