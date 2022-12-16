Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star athlete, commits to Michigan despite leaving program out of top 5
Jyaire Hill pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. Well, except for Michigan that is. Hill committed to the Wolverines Wednesday during the Early Signing Period. The surprise in all this? Michigan wasn’t listed as 1 of his top 5 programs when announced earlier this week. A native of...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving
Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan lands Early Signing Day commitment from 4-star WR out of Alabama
It’s been a pretty good year in Ann Arbor for Michigan. And it got even better with the signing of 4-star Karmello English out of Alabama. He is listed as the 40th-ranked wideout in the 2023 class by 247 Sports. English was heavily recruited by the SEC before choosing...
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Barner, former Indiana TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment
A.J. Barner will be joining former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle in Ann Arbor it seems. Barner announced his transfer decision on Tuesday from his social media account. Both Tuttle and Barner are both heading to Michigan. Barner played in 22 games as a Hoosier. Barner had 361 yards receiving with 4 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from former Florida State DL
Jarrett Jackson is headed to Michigan State to wrap up his college football career. Jackson, making the second transfer of his career, pledged to play for Mel Tucker’s Spartans on Tuesday. The 2023 season will be Jackson’s sixth, made possible by the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for 2020.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy defends Michigan OL winning Joe Moore Award
Greg McElroy is going to bat for Michigan after winning the Joe Moore Award. McElroy defended the Wolverines during the latest episode of “Always College Football with Greg McElroy,” stating that the voters made the right call in terms of the best offensive. Michigan and Georiga were the 2 finalists for the 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from freshman LB out of UMass
Michigan State landed a transfer commitment from UMass on Tuesday. The linebacker is a Michigan native and is returning back to his home state. Aaron Alexander played in three games for the Minutemen this season and didn’t record any stats. Alexander later decided it was in his best interest to hit the transfer portal on Dec.12.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State trending for DL transfer from Texas A&M, former 4-star prospect
Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye could soon be headed to a new stomping ground, by way of the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Adeleye is trending toward Michigan State in the publications portal crystal ball. If Adeleye does indeed commit to MSU, he would be a real threat along the line of scrimmage. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day the portal opened.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo sets target date for Malik Hall's return
Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been playing without Malik Hall since the end of November. Hopefully, Hall is able to rejoin the lineup sooner as opposed to later. Hall has been sidelined after sustaining a stress reaction in his foot. That injury was expected to sideline the Spartan star for about 3 weeks, but he is not quite ready for a return to action.
