East Lansing, MI

Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving

Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

AJ Barner, former Indiana TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment

A.J. Barner will be joining former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle in Ann Arbor it seems. Barner announced his transfer decision on Tuesday from his social media account. Both Tuttle and Barner are both heading to Michigan. Barner played in 22 games as a Hoosier. Barner had 361 yards receiving with 4 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy defends Michigan OL winning Joe Moore Award

Greg McElroy is going to bat for Michigan after winning the Joe Moore Award. McElroy defended the Wolverines during the latest episode of “Always College Football with Greg McElroy,” stating that the voters made the right call in terms of the best offensive. Michigan and Georiga were the 2 finalists for the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from freshman LB out of UMass

Michigan State landed a transfer commitment from UMass on Tuesday. The linebacker is a Michigan native and is returning back to his home state. Aaron Alexander played in three games for the Minutemen this season and didn’t record any stats. Alexander later decided it was in his best interest to hit the transfer portal on Dec.12.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State trending for DL transfer from Texas A&M, former 4-star prospect

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye could soon be headed to a new stomping ground, by way of the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Adeleye is trending toward Michigan State in the publications portal crystal ball. If Adeleye does indeed commit to MSU, he would be a real threat along the line of scrimmage. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day the portal opened.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo sets target date for Malik Hall's return

Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been playing without Malik Hall since the end of November. Hopefully, Hall is able to rejoin the lineup sooner as opposed to later. Hall has been sidelined after sustaining a stress reaction in his foot. That injury was expected to sideline the Spartan star for about 3 weeks, but he is not quite ready for a return to action.
EAST LANSING, MI

