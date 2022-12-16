Read full article on original website
Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran. He...
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Obituary: Watts, Walter Dickinson “Dick”
Walter Dickinson “Dick” Watts, 82, of Marietta, OH., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born September 6, 1940, in Huntington, WV., to the late Karl G. and Julia Dickinson Watts. Dick was employed by the Airolite Company for many years. He is...
Obituary: Sams, Angel Renee (Stephens)
Angel Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 16, 2022. The memorial service will be Friday 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to...
Obituary: Saunders, Merritt Pauline Leeson
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1926, in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence N. and Laura J. Martin Leeson. Merritt enjoyed sewing, crafting, and camping. She was an accomplished country...
Obituary: Paul, Vernon Dean
Vernon Dean Paul, 56, of Lowell, passed away at 11:00 am, Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born January 30, 1967, in Marietta, a son of Kenneth Grady of Marietta and the late Garnet Joseph Grady. Vernon was employed by Mole Master. Vernon is survived by his...
Obituary: Strickler, (Harold) Lee
(Harold) Lee Strickler, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Lee was born on September 16, 1936, in Marietta, to Harold E. and (Jennie) Irene Noland Strickler. Lee was a member of the Lowell American Legion, Post #750, and the Marietta Elks...
Obituary: Brown, Joan I.
Joan I. Brown, 89, of Reno, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 14, 1933, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lewis and Josephine Martin. Joan was a loving mother who was deeply devoted to the Lord and her family. She was a life member of Sandhill United Methodist Church and a member of the UMW with 50 years of service.
Obituary: Tichnell, Greta (Uldrich)
Greta (Uldrich) Tichnell, age 99, of Pennsboro, WV, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of 69 years of the late Paul Tichnell. Greta was the daughter of James L. Uldrich and Delta (Stout) Uldrich. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. Mrs. Tichnell was a member of the Mount Olivet Church and, along with her family, attended God’s Glory Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, working puzzles, reading her Bible, and attending Church with her family.
Obituary: Etter, Teresa Ann
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, OH, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Hammond, Perry Paul
On December 10th, 2022, Perry Paul Hammond fell asleep in Christ while looking into the eyes of his wife, the love of his life. He was a man of God and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and looked forward to the return of our Lord and the gathering together of the saints.
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th. The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th. That is according to a press release sent...
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
Obituary: Kemp, Wannetta M. (Owens)
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning. The call came in just after 8:30 A.M. of a truck overturned in the shoulder of the road near mile marker 167 southbound. Two occupants were in a silver GMC pickup truck...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28. The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research. The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that...
