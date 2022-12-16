Outdoor events in Sonoma County Dec. 18-27

Dec. 18

Santa Rosa: Come out for a second annual Taco Tuesday Christmas ride to see holiday lights and enjoy a snack at Boudin’s. As you bike, you’ll view lights on Santa Rosa’s Walnut Court and Christmas Tree Lane. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave. More information at bit.ly/3j8q2U3.

Dec. 21

Glen Ellen: Join others for a twilight walk to celebrate the first day of winter. Tickets cost $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for visitors from outside the county. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration is required. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. Meet at Highway 12 parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3BFI5aF.

Dec. 23

Rohnert Park: Come out for a holiday family bike ride through Rohnert Park. Attendees with the most creatively decorated bike, most festive costumes or the coziest pajamas will win prizes. Registration not required. Gather, meet and greet at 5 p.m. The ride begins at 5:30 p.m. For questions, email rohnertparkinmotion@gmail.com or call 707-303-6133. Rohnert Park Smart Train Station, 900 Enterprise Drive. More information at bit.ly/3Whs7Mh.

Dec. 24

Kenwood: Follow California naturalist John Lynch on a slow-paced 3.5-mile hike from creekside to hillside and back, using cameras as tools to engage in nature. Capture natural landscapes while also documenting flora and fauna through the iNaturalist app. Make sure the iNaturalist app is on your phone before you arrive. Bring at least a quart of water, a snack, sun protection and, if preferred, a digital camera and tripod. Meet at the main parking lot. The event is free. Reservation required. Heavy rain cancels the event, and parking fees do apply. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3HCjHuj.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.