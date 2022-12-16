Read full article on original website
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
Obituary: Hufford, James Bruce
James Bruce Hufford, a devoted father and husband, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CCMH at the age of 55. Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois Hufford; his wife, Christine Hufford; and his three daughters, Caitlyn, Brianne and Hayley Hufford. He is predeceased by his father, James “Jim” Hufford; and brother-in-law, Mark Piko.
Obituary: DeBerry, Marie Nicole
Marie Nicole DeBerry, 39, of Parkersburg passed away / at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 27, 1983 in Parkersburg, daughter of Terry Lynn Sims Day of Parkersburg and the late Dennis Ray DeBerry. She was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #697 and enjoyed physical fitness, especially weight lifting.
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht. Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served...
Obituary: Tichnell, Greta (Uldrich)
Greta (Uldrich) Tichnell, age 99, of Pennsboro, WV, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of 69 years of the late Paul Tichnell. Greta was the daughter of James L. Uldrich and Delta (Stout) Uldrich. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. Mrs. Tichnell was a member of the Mount Olivet Church and, along with her family, attended God’s Glory Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, working puzzles, reading her Bible, and attending Church with her family.
Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran. He...
Obituary: Saunders, Merritt Pauline Leeson
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1926, in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence N. and Laura J. Martin Leeson. Merritt enjoyed sewing, crafting, and camping. She was an accomplished country...
Obituary: Brown, Joan I.
Joan I. Brown, 89, of Reno, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 14, 1933, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lewis and Josephine Martin. Joan was a loving mother who was deeply devoted to the Lord and her family. She was a life member of Sandhill United Methodist Church and a member of the UMW with 50 years of service.
Obituary: Watts, Walter Dickinson “Dick”
Walter Dickinson “Dick” Watts, 82, of Marietta, OH., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born September 6, 1940, in Huntington, WV., to the late Karl G. and Julia Dickinson Watts. Dick was employed by the Airolite Company for many years. He is...
Obituary: Etter, Teresa Ann
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, OH, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Hammond, Perry Paul
On December 10th, 2022, Perry Paul Hammond fell asleep in Christ while looking into the eyes of his wife, the love of his life. He was a man of God and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and looked forward to the return of our Lord and the gathering together of the saints.
Obituary: Paul, Vernon Dean
Vernon Dean Paul, 56, of Lowell, passed away at 11:00 am, Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born January 30, 1967, in Marietta, a son of Kenneth Grady of Marietta and the late Garnet Joseph Grady. Vernon was employed by Mole Master. Vernon is survived by his...
Obituary: Kemp, Wannetta M. (Owens)
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Obituary: Huss, Amy Jo
Amy Jo Huss, 35, of Harrisville, passed away on December 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A private cremation has been arranged by Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back. The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.
Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th. The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th. That is according to a press release sent...
