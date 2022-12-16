John Robert Spivey, 53, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born December 2, 1969 in Centreville, Illinois, a son of the late Carlton and Shirley (Statler) Spivey. John married Lori Janene (Jacobs) Spivey on February 14, 1995 in Granite City and she survives. He was employed at Precoat Metals in Granite City with 25 years of dedicated service as a steel worker. He was a loving husband and devoted father who enjoyed watching all sports, barbecuing and enjoyed his days of coaching his son's baseball teams. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children, Adam Spivey of Granite City, Emily (David) McGuire of Roxana and Alison Spivey of Granite City; a brother, Mike (Lisa) Spivey of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Linda Spivey of Madison; father-in-law, Ralph Jacobs of Granite City; three sisters-in-law, Tammy (Daren) DePew, Beck (Chuck) Browning and Kelly (Jeff) Lockhart, all of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Spivey and his mother-in-law, Virginia Jacobs. In celebration of his life, his family is having a memorial service to be held at the Reformed Baptist Church, 1800 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Ritz officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

