advantagenews.com
Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident
Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
advantagenews.com
Weapons charges for two Alton men
A saturation patrol by the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force on Thursday in Alton resulted in a couple of arrests on weapons charges. Officers allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Daron S. Hearn and 23-year-old Keith A. Sanders, both of Alton. Hearn was charged...
advantagenews.com
Haskell House Children's Museum
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from the museum board, city council and Hayner Library discuss the idea of a children's interactive museum inside the Haskell House at Haskell Park in Alton.
advantagenews.com
Bethalto pickleball court getting fenced
The bitterly cold temperatures may finally chase some area pickleball players indoors this week, but local enthusiasts are pleased with several new courts that have popped up across the region. Nearly every community in the Riverbend has at least one court and the final touches are being placed around a court in Bethalto.
advantagenews.com
Closures and cancellations for Thursday
-The Overnight Warming Center in Alton will be open tonight. -All activities and events at Lewis & Clark Community College are canceled for Friday. -The Christmas Wonderland light display at Rock Spring Park in Alton is closed Thursday night and Friday night. -Missouri Botanical Garden - Garden Glow closed tonight.
advantagenews.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Receives Grant from Illinois American Water
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) looks forward to partnering with American Water to deliver a new STEAM (STEM + Art) learning series. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from American Water, Girl Scouts program and community outreach staff will host a six week program titled, “It’s Your Planet – Love It!” for K-5 students in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Belleville. Girl Scouts there will learn about water conservation, water management, watersheds, hydroelectric power, and more. Pictured are Loretta Graham (center), Chief Executive Officer for GSofSI, and representatives from Illinois American Water.
advantagenews.com
Keeping an eye on Alton’s roads
As the Riverbend’s biggest municipality, Alton street crews are at the ready to tackle snow removal across a variety of surfaces. There are still a handful of oil-and-chip roads in the city, a number of brick streets, and the normal asphalt pavement that will all be cleared at some point at this winter storm moves through.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board defeats motion to restore chair's powers
The newly-reconfigured Madison County Board has chosen to uphold a vote taken by the previous board in July, regarding limits to Chair Kurt Prenzler’s powers in making hiring and appointment decisions. On Wednesday night, the board voted 16-10 to keep an ordinance in effect that governs personnel policies for...
advantagenews.com
Russell Robinson III
Russell “J” Eugene Robinson III, 43, of Madison, IL, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Sat. Dec. 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care. He was born June 23, 1979 in Granite City, IL to Russell Eugene Robinson Jr. of Madison, IL and the late Debra York.
advantagenews.com
John Spivey
John Robert Spivey, 53, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born December 2, 1969 in Centreville, Illinois, a son of the late Carlton and Shirley (Statler) Spivey. John married Lori Janene (Jacobs) Spivey on February 14, 1995 in Granite City and she survives. He was employed at Precoat Metals in Granite City with 25 years of dedicated service as a steel worker. He was a loving husband and devoted father who enjoyed watching all sports, barbecuing and enjoyed his days of coaching his son's baseball teams. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children, Adam Spivey of Granite City, Emily (David) McGuire of Roxana and Alison Spivey of Granite City; a brother, Mike (Lisa) Spivey of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Linda Spivey of Madison; father-in-law, Ralph Jacobs of Granite City; three sisters-in-law, Tammy (Daren) DePew, Beck (Chuck) Browning and Kelly (Jeff) Lockhart, all of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Spivey and his mother-in-law, Virginia Jacobs. In celebration of his life, his family is having a memorial service to be held at the Reformed Baptist Church, 1800 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Ritz officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
advantagenews.com
William Early
William “Pat” Patrick Early, 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at his home at 9:07 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born August 5, 1938 in Granite City, a son of the late William “Bud” and Lenora (Adams) Early. He married Patricia J. (Barnes) Early on August 24, 1963, in Granite City and she survives. He was a plumber by trade and retired in 2000 from Granite City Steel after 25 years of dedicated service as a foreman. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 1063 and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children and spouses, Patrick (Caroline) Early of Clayton, Missouri, William Early of Los Angeles, California and Anne (William Fredeking) Early of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Becky Klinefelter, Annie Earlysmith, Jake Early and Zoe Early; a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Richard Connell of Alton; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Early.
advantagenews.com
YWCA announces free book giveaway
The head of the YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton wants you to know the free New Book Give Away is ongoing through the month of December. There are 76 titles of books with multiple copies of each title. The majority of the books are hard back, and all books are in excellent condition and are suitable for holiday gift giving.
advantagenews.com
Wilda Scaggs
Wilda A. Scaggs, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL. She was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, in South Charleston, WV, the daughter of Calvin and Sylvia (nee Potter) Stover. On Thursday, October 26, 1972, she married Howard L. Scaggs...
advantagenews.com
Hayner Public Library
Your browser does not support the audio element. Andrew Niederhauser from Hayner shares information about events coming up in January for crafters, those who like classic films and a talk on local history.
advantagenews.com
Alton Mayor David Goins
Your browser does not support the audio element. We catch up with Mayor Goins on his time in office so far and looking ahead to 2023.
advantagenews.com
Carol Stevenson
Carol Lynn (Adams) Stevenson, 69, died at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born December 14, 1953 in Alton, she was the daughter of the late Juanita (Ritchey) and Homer M. Adams. She married David M. Stevenson on May 19, 1973 in Alton. He survives. Carol was a member of River of Life Church in Godfrey. She had a deep and sustaining Christian faith in Jesus. She was a dedicated mother and wife who loved to cook and entertain for friends and family. She loved deeply and always had a compassionate, listening ear. Along with her husband, David, she is survived by a daughter, Natalie Stevenson Merrill of Godfrey (her husband, Cole Merrill, passed away in 2018), and their child, Vivian, two sons, Chad Stevenson (Megan) of Godfrey, and their children, Macy, Lexi, Reid, and Paige, and Cody Stevenson (Nicole) of Godfrey, and their children, Finnley, Oliver, and Isla, a sister, Vicky (Adams) Nemec (Dr. Edward Nemec) of Godfrey, two brothers, Scott Adams (Lori) of Alton, and Matt Adams (Susan) of Chesterfield. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Pastor Roger Bruce will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Community Hope Center. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
June Schneider
June M. Schneider (97) of Granite City, peacefully went home on December 20, 2022. June was born on April 13, 1925, in Addieville, Illinois, a daughter to Rudolph and Vacal (Finke) Kampe. She married Stanley Schneider on September 2, 1949, in Arkansas, and he passed away on December 10, 1980.
advantagenews.com
Cold weather closes light display Thursday & Friday
Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out weeknights from 6-9pm and weekends from 5-9pm. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
advantagenews.com
Robert Mitchell
Robert “Bob” D. Mitchell, 71, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a short illness. His loving family was by his side. Born on September 13, 1951, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of George W. Mitchell Jr....
advantagenews.com
Wood River passes tax levy with no increases
The Wood River City Council passed its annual tax levy Monday night with no significant changes to the rates. The Council was presented five proposals and voted to approve the recommendation of City Manager Steve Palen which essentially kept the dollar figures unchanged. Palen said the council could have opted...
