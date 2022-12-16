Read full article on original website
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on demand expectations
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures lifted on Wednesday, jumping to two-week highs on expectations that demand for market-ready hogs will perk up in the coming weeks, analysts said. "There seems to be a lot of optimism in buying for after the first of the year,"...
GRAINS-Wheat up for 3rd session on U.S. weather concerns, soybeans rise
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as forecasts of freezing temperatures across key U.S. growing areas threatened crops. Soybeans edged higher with support from dry weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Russia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has set its fertiliser export quota at 11.8 million tonnes for January-May to ensure enough supply of crop and soil nutrients to farmers at home, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price...
GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on Argentina weather, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with a lack of rains in Argentina underpinning the market, although slowing U.S. sales to China limited gains. Wheat rose on concerns over crop damage in the United States. "Doubts around Argentina's crops continue. Lower production estimates will come;...
Farmers ask, will South Dakota snow be enough to save the wheat crop?
LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat traded just below even, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat...
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, improved South American weather caps gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's losses, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October
The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
UPDATE 2-Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports seen at 34.67 mln tonnes - palm oil fund
JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports are estimated at 34.67 million tonnes, down from last year's 37.78 million tonnes, partly due to a temporary export stoppage in April, the chief executive of its palm oil fund (BPDPKS) said on Thursday. Indonesia's 2022 palm biodiesel consumption is...
How hybrid wheat could lead to more food without GMO fears
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are gaining access to a new type of wheat developed by agrichemical giant Syngenta without genetic engineering, as the world's biggest seedmakers seek to boost yields amid dwindling supplies of grain. Chinese-owned Syngenta is releasing hybrid wheat on 5,000 to 7,000 acres next...
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday. The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
