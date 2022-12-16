Read full article on original website
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht. Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served...
Obituary: DeBerry, Marie Nicole
Marie Nicole DeBerry, 39, of Parkersburg passed away / at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 27, 1983 in Parkersburg, daughter of Terry Lynn Sims Day of Parkersburg and the late Dennis Ray DeBerry. She was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #697 and enjoyed physical fitness, especially weight lifting.
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
Obituary: Hufford, James Bruce
James Bruce Hufford, a devoted father and husband, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CCMH at the age of 55. Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois Hufford; his wife, Christine Hufford; and his three daughters, Caitlyn, Brianne and Hayley Hufford. He is predeceased by his father, James “Jim” Hufford; and brother-in-law, Mark Piko.
Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran. He...
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Obituary: Sams, Angel Renee (Stephens)
Angel Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 16, 2022. The memorial service will be Friday 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to...
Obituary: Heintzman, Mary Cristine
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away December 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Bell, Dorothy
Dorothy B. Bell, 78, of Palestine, WV, was called home Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She is lovingly remembered by her husband John Bell; her daughter Lesa (Kevin) Biles; her grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Summers, Amber (Jim) Perry, Joshua (Rufinia ) Summers, Jennifer L’Minggio, Jeslyn Summers and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy, born...
Obituary: Saunders, Merritt Pauline Leeson
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1926, in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence N. and Laura J. Martin Leeson. Merritt enjoyed sewing, crafting, and camping. She was an accomplished country...
Obituary: Tichnell, Greta (Uldrich)
Greta (Uldrich) Tichnell, age 99, of Pennsboro, WV, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of 69 years of the late Paul Tichnell. Greta was the daughter of James L. Uldrich and Delta (Stout) Uldrich. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. Mrs. Tichnell was a member of the Mount Olivet Church and, along with her family, attended God’s Glory Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, working puzzles, reading her Bible, and attending Church with her family.
Obituary: Strickler, (Harold) Lee
(Harold) Lee Strickler, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Lee was born on September 16, 1936, in Marietta, to Harold E. and (Jennie) Irene Noland Strickler. Lee was a member of the Lowell American Legion, Post #750, and the Marietta Elks...
Obituary: Paul, Vernon Dean
Vernon Dean Paul, 56, of Lowell, passed away at 11:00 am, Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born January 30, 1967, in Marietta, a son of Kenneth Grady of Marietta and the late Garnet Joseph Grady. Vernon was employed by Mole Master. Vernon is survived by his...
Obituary: Kemp, Wannetta M. (Owens)
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Obituary: Hammond, Perry Paul
On December 10th, 2022, Perry Paul Hammond fell asleep in Christ while looking into the eyes of his wife, the love of his life. He was a man of God and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and looked forward to the return of our Lord and the gathering together of the saints.
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th. The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th. That is according to a press release sent...
J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back. The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.
Obituary: Huss, Amy Jo
Amy Jo Huss, 35, of Harrisville, passed away on December 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A private cremation has been arranged by Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
Warming Stations will open during the cold spell
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the up coming cold spell several places are preparing to help others. The Parkersburg Salvation Army is going to set up more cots to help, and Latrobe Street Mission will help as many people as possible. The Marietta Armory and Life & Purpose Community Resource...
