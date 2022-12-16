Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: Catholic's Shelton Sampson checks boxes as face of LSU's recruiting class
If Brian Kelly wanted a frontman for this new era of football recruiting, his first full recruiting cycle as LSU’s coach, he probably couldn’t have picked a better signee than Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson. Talk about a recruit who checks all the proverbial boxes. Superb talent?...
Sizing up the LSU recruiting class after day one of the early period
The Tigers signed 25 high school players Wednesday. That was the total number they were expected to land, with one defection and one addition: four-star cornerback Daylen Austin flipped to Oregon, while LSU got four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton to flip from Vanderbilt. LSU will announce its transfer signees Friday.
Meet Zalance Heard, LSU's new confident and 'country strong' 5-star offensive tackle
When Zalance Heard lived near the Arkansas border, life took place outside. The village of Bonita didn’t offer much indoor entertainment, so he rode all-terrain vehicles through the mud and hunted in the woods. His family often set up bonfires on tractor tire rims, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over the flames.
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purude, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
KJ Williams comes up big as LSU holds on to defeat scrappy East Tennessee State
The last time Matt McMahon and KJ Williams saw the East Tennessee State basketball team, they met a program that would win just 15 games last season. But one of those 15 was against Murray State, one of three losses McMahon, Williams and the NCAA tournament-bound Racers would suffer all season.
LSU has signed Shelton Sampson Jr. See why the Catholic WR seems destined to be a star.
One of LSU football's most coveted signees for the Class of 2023, Shelton Sampson Jr., happens to be a local product. Sampson, who played his high school ball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a four-star prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Sampson adds another...
Previous coaching relationships help LSU football expand 2023 signing class nationally
Head coaches get a lot of the credit for recruiting, but it wasn’t LSU coach Brian Kelly or even the coordinators that drew Las Vegas-based cornerback Jeremiah Hughes to LSU. It was defensive graduate assistant Nicco Fertitta. Fertitta, a former safety at Notre Dame under Kelly, had coached Hughes...
LSU has signed Jalen Brown. See why the Miami product can be a game changer at receiver.
LSU signed wide receiver Jalen Brown, who played his prep football in Miami, to bolster an already talented receiving corps at the start of the early signing period. Brown, who is rated as a 4-star prospect, is listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, out of Gulliver Prep in South Florida. With...
Another week, another SEC honor for standout LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese
LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese earned her third Southeastern Conference player of the week honor Tuesday to go with her ESPN national player of the week recognition Monday. Reese led No. 10 LSU (12-0) to three victories, two in the Maui Classic. At home Wednesday against Lamar, she...
Kade Anderson inks with LSU as part of 6-person St. Paul's signing class
St. Paul's pitcher Kade Anderson let out a huge sigh of relief as he put pen to paper on Dec. 15. The senior finally made official what he had committed to since his eighth-grade season; Anderson signed to play baseball at LSU. Anderson was one of six St. Paul's seniors...
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning gets life — but bail decision stirs controversy
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison — but then the judge set bond that could have let her out of jail, drawing protests from prosecutors and family members. Meshell...
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given "financial inducements" to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
